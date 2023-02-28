Troubling fiscal explanations for youth mental health crisis

Marcela García’s excellent Feb. 18 column about the alarming increase in serious child and adolescent mental health problems covers a lot of territory (“The teens are not alright. We should all be alarmed.”). I would add a few pertinent financial facts:
Our tax structure dramatically favors the old and prosperous and neglects the young and their parents.
A far smaller percentage of all government spending goes to services for those from birth to age 25 than those age 50 to 75.
The vast majority of dollars spent on mental health care are spent on people over 25, neglecting the needs of our young.
As the expression goes: Follow the money.
Dr. Seth Rafal
Newtonville
The writer has been a psychiatrist since 1998.