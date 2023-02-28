Troubling fiscal explanations for youth mental health crisis

Marcela García’s excellent Feb. 18 column about the alarming increase in serious child and adolescent mental health problems covers a lot of territory (“The teens are not alright. We should all be alarmed.”). I would add a few pertinent financial facts:

Our tax structure dramatically favors the old and prosperous and neglects the young and their parents.

A far smaller percentage of all government spending goes to services for those from birth to age 25 than those age 50 to 75.