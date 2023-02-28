49ers appear to leave the door wide open for Tom Brady, and other buzz from the NFL Combine

“I think he’s got his mind set,” Licht said Tuesday at the NFL Combine. “I think he’s happy with his decision, and we’re happy for him.”

“Honestly, nothing would surprise me with Tom,” Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said.

And wouldn’t you know it, but the 49ers, the team Brady idolized as a child, appeared to leave the door wide open for him.

First, general manager John Lynch acknowledged that “we may have to look into the quarterback market” given the elbow injury to Brock Purdy and the inexperience of Trey Lance. Then Lynch was asked if the team has interest in Brady.

“I sent him a text when he retired,” Lynch said. “He was a teammate for about three weeks at one point [in 2008], so I sent him a text, just congratulations on one of the greatest careers that I’ve ever seen in any sport, and I wished him the best. So, we’ll leave it at that.”

Did you see a “no” in that answer? Me neither.

Brady is what the 49ers need to take advantage of their shrinking Super Bowl window. They’d be crazy not to consider him. And let’s see how Brady feels in August when he’s missing training camp and his boyhood team comes calling.

Some of the other top buzz from a busy day at the combine:

▪ 49ers: Lynch said they are hopeful that Purdy can have elbow surgery next week, but he still needs to have a consultation this week to see if the swelling has subsided. Purdy is supposed to have a six-month rehabilitation, but Lynch said that is rife with uncertainty.

“There’s a variety of different time frames,” Lynch said. “And [the doctor] had a great line that I can’t share with you, just about he doesn’t have a crystal ball. Every player is different, so timelines are guidelines, but we’ll see.”

Lynch acknowledged that the 49ers likely have to sign a quarterback. But one who won’t be back is Jimmy Garoppolo, whose time in San Francisco is done after 5½ seasons. The parting is likely mutual, as the relationship took a downturn after the 49ers traded multiple first-round picks to replace Garoppolo with Lance.

Garoppolo went 38-17 in the regular season, went to two NFC Championship games, and lost a Super Bowl with the 49ers.

“I do believe that’s probably run its course,” Lynch said. “A lot of people want to talk about what we didn’t accomplish with him. What I know is we won a lot of football games with Jimmy. We admire his toughness, we admire the teammate that he was.

“I think we leave with nothing but fond memories for Jimmy, and Jimmy is going to go play good football for someone.”

▪ Packers: GM Brian Gutekunst didn’t have a solid update on Aaron Rodgers, because Rodgers holds all the leverage with his $59 million guaranteed salary in 2023, and the sides haven’t talked this offseason.

“We really need to have those conversations,” Gutekunst said. “Until we have those conversations, I think all options are on the table.”

It seems increasingly clear that the Packers would prefer to move on from Rodgers. Gutekunst was resolute in supporting Jordan Love, who is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract and has started only one game.

“He definitely needs to play,” Gutekunst said. “I think he’s ready for that.”

But it’s pretty much up to Rodgers. If he wants to finish his career in Green Bay, what are the Packers going to do, cut him and still pay $59 million? Or make his life miserable and bench him all season? Both seem far-fetched.

The Jets are likely the Packers’ savior for taking Rodgers off their hands. But they may ask the Packers to absorb some of that $59 million; it would be a lot to give up multiple first-round picks and pay Rodgers all that money.

▪ Raiders: McDaniels left every impression that the Raiders, who hold the No. 7 pick, want to draft their next quarterback instead of finding a veteran.

“We’ll look at everything we can look at, but the goal eventually is to have a young player here that’s going to be a Raider for a long time,” he said. “You see the teams that are having success right now in our league, in our conference, and specifically in our division, they’re young players that were drafted by their clubs and they’re being developed there under the same continuity.”

McDaniels also highlighted the importance of finding the next young core of players in the draft.

“We have a few,” he said. “We need more.”

As disappointing as the Raiders were last season at 6-11, it doesn’t seem like McDaniels is on a hot seat. It’s unlikely that he and GM Dave Ziegler would target a young quarterback and look to rebuild through the draft if they didn’t feel a good sense of job security.

“I came here with the opportunity with Dave to try to build this thing in our vision,” McDaniels said. “I didn’t look at it as a 1-2-year project. We’re going to try to continue to do the right things every step of the way.”

The Raiders likely hope that a quarterback will fall to them at No. 7 and they don’t have to trade up. Kentucky’s Will Levis will be in the mix, but Las Vegas might be the perfect spot for the incredibly raw but incredibly talented Anthony Richardson. The fan base would love him, and it seems McDaniels has wanted a dual-threat quarterback since putting Lamar Jackson through private workouts before the 2018 draft.

▪ Buccaneers: With Brady gone, they have just one quarterback on the roster — Kyle Trask, their second-round pick from 2021 who has struggled in two seasons. He couldn’t overtake Blaine Gabbert as the backup and has played just 10 snaps.

But Licht said with a straight face that they will consider starting Trask.

“Would be very comfortable with that,” Licht said. “We took him in the second round for a reason. It has yet to be seen what he turns out to be, but we’re confident that it’s going to be very good.”

More likely, Licht is just sending a message to Derek Carr and other veterans that the Buccaneers aren’t going to pay them as much as they want. They are carrying a $35 million salary-cap charge for Brady.

▪ Bengals: They have to pay Joe Burrow this year and Ja’Marr Chase next year. But vice president of personnel Duke Tobin said they have no interest in trading receiver Tee Higgins, who is entering the final year of his contract. Higgins would be one of the top options for the Patriots or other teams needing a receiver.

“Trading Tee Higgins is not on my mind,” Tobin said. “That’s their problem. If they want a receiver, go find one on your own.”

But the Bengals won’t be able to pay everyone. Perhaps they’re content getting four good seasons out of Higgins and letting him walk in free agency for a third-round compensatory pick.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.