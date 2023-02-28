Bob Richards, the Vaulting Vicar who won two Olympic gold medals in pole vault, dies at 97

Richards competed at the 1948, ‘52, and ‘56 Olympics in the pole vault. He won a bronze medal in his first Olympic go-around, followed by back-to-back gold medals. The versatile athlete known as the “Vaulting Vicar” also competed in the Olympic decathlon in 1956.

USA Track and Field confirmed his death. His son, Brandon, wrote in a social media post that his father “passed in his sleep peacefully surrounded by loved ones.”

INDIANAPOLIS — Bob Richards, a two-time Olympic pole vault gold medalist who also was an ordained minister, died Sunday. He was 97.

Richards, of Champaign, Ill., was a six-time NCAA champion at the University of Illinois. The school said in a release he held the ranking as the No. 1 pole vaulter for eight consecutive years.

Richards was inducted into the US Olympic Hall of Fame in 1983 after a career that included winning at the Millrose Games 11 straight times. He also was the first athlete to appear on a box of Wheaties cereal.

In his Facebook post, Brandon Richards said his father began reading the Bible and preaching as a way to overcome his stuttering. He became a pastor who went all around to give lectures, leading to a career as a motivational speaker.

Wrote Brandon Richards, “We lost a national treasure,” adding that his father “always motivated us kids the same way to be the best we could be. He was the greatest dad I could ever ask for and I will miss him dearly.”