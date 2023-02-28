Brandon Carlo latest Bruins defenseman to sit for road trip finale in Calgary

“He took it great,” said coach Jim Montgomery , asked how Carlo felt about being told it was his turn not to play. “We had a meeting in Vancouver about how we are going to run this. And that’s how we’re running this, and everyone’s accepting of it because we now why we are doing it.”

Carlo, 26, sat out only his fifth game this season, his first since the Bruins acquired Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway last Thursday from the Capitals. Connor Clifton sat out Saturday’s game in Vancouver and Matt Grzelcyk drew out for Monday’s game in Edmonton.

CALGARY, Alberta — The blue-line trickledown effect trickled Brandon Carlo’s way Tuesday night with the Bruins in town to face the Flames in their final stop of a four-game road trip.

Orlov, a left shot who is equally comfortable playing the left or right side, was on the right of the No. 2 pairing with Hampus Lindholm. Grzelcyk was back playing the left side with franchise defenseman Charlie McAvoy on the right. That left Derek Forbort (left) and Clifton (right) as the No. 3 pairing.

It was the third different pairing for Orlov in as many game. He debuted on the right side with Forbort in Vancouver. In Edmonton, where Orlov picked up two assists, he was on the left side with McAvoy. The Russian blue liner already has proven to be versatile, solid, and consistent.

“We’re fortunate,” said Montgomery. “We think Grizzy, Lindholm or Orlov can play the off side as lefties. They are such good skaters.”

Power drain

The power play remained a bugaboo in Edmonton, where the Bruins went 0 for 5 and looked especially inept with a five-on-three advantage late in the third period. To make matters worse, the Oilers landed two good shots on net while two men short, with the Bruins nursing a one-goal lead.

Were his team not in first place in the league standings, Montgomery might have voiced greater displeasure over how his team frittered away that five on three. Instead, prior to Tuesday’s game he carved himself a piece of the blame pie.

“A big part of what we try to evaluate every game is game management,” mused Montgomery. “I told the team we didn’t get our game management — we were excellent five on five — but that was my fault. I should have had two defensemen out there and just ran a spread.”

Instead, for some of the two-man advantage, Montgomery rolled out a five-forward attack.

He reached for the dagger and came up with a butter knife.

“I was thinking about ending the game,” he said, “and not thinking about ending the game by making sure we were in a good situation. I wasn’t thinking, ‘Let’s make sure we have Lindholm and McAvoy out there to defend against them.’ You knew they were going to go for it, and unfortunately, I didn’t prepare the team well enough.”

Elbow room

Orlov, who was the second option at the power-play point for the Capitals, behind John Carlson, was penciled in for the No. 2 unit against the Flames.

In Washington, Orlov typically had Alexander Ovechkin back there with him, because Ovechkin typically plays the full two-minute advantage. Montgomery altered the approach, rolling Orlov out there with Lindholm, using Orlov more in an elbow position — across the ice from David Krejci — and Lindholm positioned as the shooter up high.

The power play, in its most prolonged funk this season, entered Tuesday night 3 for 39 over the last 12 games. Overall, it stood No. 8 in the league at 23.3 percent.

The great counterbalance: The Bruins stood No. 1 on the penalty kill: 86.5 percent.

Leading role

In their first three games on this trip, the Bruins piled up a lead-time advantage of 84:14 to 12:26. Connor McDavid’s leadoff goal Monday night, his 49th strike of the season, handed the Oilers their only advantage, lasting all of 13 seconds. Tomas Nosek, back for only his second game since a prolonged stay on the injured list, knotted it at 2:30 of the first … Pavel Zacha, who knocked home the winner in Edmonton, has a career-high 40 points (14-26–40). That’s also a career high in assists. His career high for goals is 17 … David Pastrnak, without a goal in Edmonton, fired 10 shots vs. the Oilers. Three made it to the net, while seven were blocked … The Bruins will fly home on Wednesday and face the Sabres Thursday night at the Garden, followed by a Causeway matinee vs. the Rangers. Who’ll be in goal? “Haven’t thought that far ahead,” said Montgomery.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.