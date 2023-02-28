Broncos coach Sean Payton still might hire Matt Patricia

But it appears as though the door is not yet closed for Patricia in Denver. Asked about the possibility of Patricia still joining his staff, Payton said, “I wouldn’t rule that out.”

Payton interviewed Patricia for Denver’s defensive coordinator opening last week, but ultimately chose Vance Joseph for the job. The other finalists included former Jets coach Rex Ryan and Seattle’s associate head coach Sean Desai.

INDIANAPOLIS — Broncos coach Sean Payton said Tuesday he is going to speak again with Patriots senior football advisor Matt Patricia about a potential coaching role.

Speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine, Payton said he plans to chat with Patricia this week. He also wants to consult with Joseph and the rest of the defensive staff about the potential addition.

”I know Matt well enough to know how smart he is and what he can contribute, so we’ll see,” Payton said.

Patricia’s future in New England is uncertain, after his two primary responsibilities from last season have been filled by the hires of offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and offensive line coach Adrian Klemm.

Patricia could return to an advisory role, but a job on the sidelines with the Patriots seems unlikely. The offense regressed significantly under the tandem of Patricia and Joe Judge, while the defensive staff is set.

A move to defense would make sense for Patricia, who served as New England’s defensive coordinator for six seasons, winning three Super Bowl championships. Payton said he knew “right away” he wanted to interview Patricia because of that experience as well as their strong relationship.

”I’ve known him for a long time,” Payton said. “I think he’s extremely talented.”

