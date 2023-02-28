Charlie McAvoy scores with 4.3 seconds left in OT as Bruins close out road trip by beating Flames in Calgary

McAvoy, sinking low in the offensive zone in the three-on-three OT, potted a backdoor feed from Patrice Bergeron, giving the Bruins a season-high eighth straight win.

CALGARY, Alberta — The Bruins’ enchanted season rolled along Tuesday night when Charlie McAvoy scored with 4.3 seconds remaining in overtime, closing out a 4-3 win over the Flames on a night when the Bruins for the most part staggered around the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Star of the night Linus Ullmark (31-4-1) turned back a Bruins-record 54 shots as the Flames outshot Boston, 57-19.

The Flames, who fell behind, 2-0, on Dmitry Orlov’s two goals in the first, finally pulled back even, 2-2, when Dillon Dube scored off the rush 8:16 into the third. It was the 44th shots of the night on Ullmark and it beat the Bruins goalie to the glove side.

Just 77 seconds later, Jonathan Huberdeau connected from Ullmark’s doorstep on the Flames’ 46th shot, handing Darryl Sutter’s club its first lead.

But the Bruins, yet to lose in regulation this season when they have a lead after 40 minutes, knotted it at 3 when Orlov rushed into the right circle on an power play and fed to the left post for Pavel Zacha’s forehand tuck.

For Zacha, who scored the winner the night before in Edmonton, it was his second big goal in as any nights.

The Flames rolled up an astounding 51-17 shot lead in regulation.

The second period had the Bruins at their flattest all season. Calgary scored the lone goal across the 20 minutes — a sharp wrister by Blake Coleman — and the Flames constantly pounded the net, rolling up a 20-4 shot lead for the period.

Coleman connected only 67 seconds into the second, sniping in a wrister from the inner edge of the left circle for his 13th of the season. The Bruins’ lead was down to 2-1, and looking more tenuous by the minute.

From there, Calgary rolled up another 18 shots on Ullmark in the second, and a half-dozen were Grade A chances. Had the Swedish stopper not been at his best, the Bruins would have been behind by 4-5 goals at the end of 40 minutes.

Instead, the Bruins entered the third with the 2-1 lead. Another lesson in: yep, that’s hockey.

The period was all the worse for the Bruins when Nick Foligno, who scored his 10th goal of the season the night before in Edmonton, hobbled off the ice in pain with two minutes left. The rock-hard winger was belted along the wall by Nikita Zadorov and was barely able to remain upright and make it across the ice under his own power before disappearing down the runway.

The Bruins did not release immediate word on Foligno’s condition.

Orlov arrived from Washington with 60 goals in 686 career games. By the 13:39 mark of the first period, he added two more and stood only one strike from being the first Bruins defenseman to connect for a hat trick since Zdeno Chara on Jan. 17, 2011, vs. the Hurricanes.

The sharp-eyed Orlov connected for his first as a Bruin at 4:47, crossing the blue line and nailing a 40–foot wrister by ex-Bruins goaltender Dan Vladar.

The Flames have had goaltending issues all season, and Vladar highlighted the issue on that first goal. He should have stopped it. The shot was long range, not screened, and easily stoppable. Vladar must have blinked.

Down at the other end, Ullmark was at his sharpest, which is to say he was again at his Vezina-like best. The Flames piled up 19 shots over the first 20 minutes and Ullmark turned back every one. Proof again that he is not just a goal scorer.

Orlov, who scored two goals in a game four times during his Washington years, connected for his second with 6:21 left in the first, wiring in a one-timer from the high edge of the right circle. Bergeron won a faceoff in the left circle, Jake DeBrusk provided the tap across the slot, and the 5-foot-11-inch, 215-pound Orlov dropped the hammer.

The shot, only the fourth to make it to the net, sailed between Vladar’s pads for the 2-0 lead. During the break, Flames coach Darryl Sutter decided he had seen enough: Jacob Markstrom took over the net chores to start the second period.

By the end of first, Orlov had compiled a line of 2-2–4 in his first seven periods in Black and Gold. The Rangers should hope they get that kind of production out of the gate from Patrick Kane, the ex-Blackhawks great who was dealt on Tuesday to the Broadway Blueshirts.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.