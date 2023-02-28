Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki (oblique strain) to miss World Baseball Classic

“It’s really unfortunate that it had to come down to this decision,” Suzuki said through an interpreter. “I know a lot of people were excited to see me out there playing.”

Cubs manager David Ross said Tuesday in Mesa, Ariz., that Suzuki suffered a “moderate” strain to his left oblique while swinging during batting practice over the weekend. Suzuki was on Japan’s roster for the 2017 WBC and played on his country’s gold-medal team in the one-year delayed Tokyo Olympics.

An oblique injury will keep Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki out of the World Baseball Classic. It also jeopardizes his status for opening day with the Chicago Cubs.

Ross said there’s still hope that the 28-year-old Suzuki can be ready for the Cubs’ March 30 opener against the Brewers, but the team won’t rush his return.

“The goal for us is that when he’s back, we don’t lose him again,” Ross said. “So pushing toward some date that we all look forward to doesn’t make a lot of sense. We want him to get back completely healthy. If that’s opening day — great. If it’s five days in — great. If it’s two weeks — fine.”

Suzuki hit .262 with 14 homers, 46 RBIs and 9 stolen bases for the Cubs in his first big league season last year. He said the team was waiting for the injury’s inflammation to subside before deciding the next steps in his recovery.

“We’ll put a plan in place, react to how he’s feeling, let him build back up,” Ross said.

Japan opens the WBC March 9 at the Tokyo Dome against China. Suzuki said he was disappointed that he wouldn’t be able to represent his country and was sorry he had to back out at the last minute.

He said he’ll remain Japan’s biggest fan even if he can’t participate.

“Yes, I’m going to watch and cheer them on,” Suzuki said.

Padres’ Musgrove breaks big toe

San Diego All-Star pitcher Joe Musgrove will be sidelined for at least two weeks after breaking his left big toe in a weight room accident, putting in question whether he will be ready for the start of the season.

Padres manager Bob Melvin said on Tuesday that the righthander was hurt a day earlier in Peoria, Ariz. Musgrove dropped a kettlebell, a weight with a handle attached.

“It is tough to forecast when you’re talking about a broken toe. It will be about how it heals and certainly if it is a pain tolerance thing, Joe would be one of those guys who would be sooner than later,” Melvin said. “He is not starting over but the longer you go the more it gets closer to starting over. Joe is a guy who keeps himself in really good shape.

Musgrove went 10-7 with a 2.93 ERA last season and is starting a $100 million, five-year contract.

Game finishes without umps

There was no umpire behind the plate calling balls and strikes, or even one of those so-called robo umps that could become part of the game in the future, when the Baltimore Orioles and Pittsburgh Pirates kept playing.

Umpires left the field in Bradenton, Fla., after the top of the ninth inning with the Orioles trailing 7-4, officially ending the spring training contest. But the teams went ahead and played the bottom of the ninth inning after Pirates manager Derek Shelton and Baltimore skipper Brandon Hyde had a quick discussion.

With the umpires gone, the balls and strikes were called by Baltimore catcher Maverick Handley.