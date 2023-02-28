Jenna Cappola leads No. 34 Plymouth North girls’ basketball in Division 1 preliminary-round road win over No. 31 Marshfield

The No. 34 Eagles led wire-to-wire Tuesday night at Marshfield High School. They fought off a third-quarter push from the No. 31 Rams and pulled away late for a 55-34 preliminary-round win over their fellow Patriot League foe to advance to a Round of 32 matchup against No. 2 Bishop Feehan.

Plymouth North was happy to be on the road. Sure, the Eagles were headed down to Marshfield, where they lost three weeks ago. But this time, as the visiting team and lower seed in the MIAA D1 girls’ basketball tournament, they embraced being the underdog.

Plymouth North’s Haylee Joudrey (center) battles Marshfield’s Corinne Daly (right) and Allie Ferris (left) for a lose ball in Tuesday's MIAA girls' basketball preliminary-round matchup at Marshfield High.

“It was fun being the underdog coming into this gym,” said senior captain Maeve Moriarty, who finished with 13 points. “Full crowd, everyone’s booing. Obviously, we fed off their energy, and we’re just lucky to keep going.”

Senior captain Jenna Cappola led the Eagles (14-7) with 27 points, flashing a strong midrange game, knocking down all 10 of her free throws in the second half, and grabbing 11 rebounds. Behind Cappola, the Eagles jumped out to an early 9-0 lead and led 15-3 at the end of the first.

But the Rams (14-7) kept chipping away at the deficit — pulling withinthree late in the third. Senior Taylor Brilliant (13 points, eight rebounds) led the way during that stretch, forcing turnovers and igniting a spirited run. But the Eagles kept attacking inside, using their size advantage over the Rams to control rebounds, finish in close, and draw fouls.

“I told them, ‘[Marshfield’s] going to make a run and we’ve got to weather the storm,’” said Plymouth North head coach Pat Lamb. “When we took care of the ball and got it inside, we had clear advantages with our size.”

The two teams split their two regular season meetings, with each winning at home. Lamb said in their home game, the Eagles took care of the ball to limit the Rams in transition. But in the other regular season matchup, the Rams forced turnovers and outran their foe.

But behind the strong play of their seniors (Cappola, Moriarty, and Annika Pyy), the Eagles executed their offense while keeping control of the ball. On the defensive end, Plymouth North’s strong 2-3 zone limited the Rams in the halfcourt. The Eagles closed the game on a 22-4 run.

“The seniors, we’ve been playing our whole lives together,” Cappola said. “We have a great connection, and it’s just so easy on the court with them.”

Division 1 State

Weymouth 57, Everett 33 — Junior forward Callie Flynn netted a career-high 19 points for the No. 25 Wildcats (12-9) in the preliminary-round win. Weymouth led 33-11 at halftime.

Division 2 State

Ashland 59, Falmouth 46 — Carlie Marrella (21 points), Colby Lima (18 points), and Vanessa Thompson (career-high 11 points) carried the 25th-seeded Clockers (10-11) to the preliminary-round win.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 65, Marlborough 43 — Sophomore guard Ava Orlando scored 33 points for the 27th-seeded Cougars (15-6) in the preliminary-round victory. The Cougars will advance to play sixth-seeded Dracut on the road in the first round.

Division 4 State

New Mission 64, Maimonides 46 — Jourdan Ferreira scored 25 points to lead the No. 30 Titans (14-9) to a preliminary-round win. Freshman Tamia Darling (22 points) and junior Amy Mariano (12 points) also scored in double figures while senior Sumaya Barre had 15 rebounds. New Mission next will face No. 3 Wahconah on Friday.

Advertisement

Boys’ basketball

Division 1 State

King Philip 73, Hingham 67 — Will Laplante poured in 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the No. 31 Warriors (11-12) in the preliminary-round win. Tommy Martorano dropped 20 points and Tommy Kilroy had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Division 2 State

Westwood 62, Duxbury 52 — Max Jacobson dropped 18 points for the No. 29 Wolverines (14-9) in the preliminary-round win.

Division 3 State

Gloucester 76, Essex Tech 45 — Nate Montagnino delivered 24 points and 11 rebounds and Charles Amero added an 11-point, 11-rebound effort for the No. 20 Fishermen (11-10) in the preliminary-round win.

Correspondents Mike Puzzanghera reported from Marshfield. Correspondents Zachary Lyons and Julia Yohe contributed to this story.



