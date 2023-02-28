Max Jacobson helps No. 29 Westwood rally from early 10-point deficit in Division 2 preliminary-round win over No. 36 Duxbury

“We knew we had something to prove,” Jacobson said.

On Tuesday, after trailing Duxbury by 10 points through one quarter, the Wolverines were in danger of losing in the exact same scenario. Then senior Max Jacobson (18 points) and the rest of the Wolverines responded convincingly, earning a hard-fought win, 62-52, at Westwood High to advance a Round of 32 matchup against No. 4 Shepherd Hill on Friday.

Nearly a year ago to the day, the Westwood boys’ basketball team dropped a heartbreaker at home to Nauset by two points in the preliminary round of the MIAA Division 2 tournament.

Westwood coach Ryan Douglass believes his No. 29 Wolverines (14-9) came out antsy and had trouble settling into the game. Once they did, they swarmed the No. 36 Dragons and held them to seven points in the second quarter.

Advertisement

“Coach kind of woke us up,” Jacobson said. “He was saying, ‘This is our game, this is our night. We’ve got to prove it.’ We did.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Duxbury senior Tate Fiedler, who poured 14 of his game-high 24 points in the first half, came out firing. Fiedler got to his spot on the baseline and consistently elevated over defenders to give his team an 18-8 edge at the end of the first quarter.

The Dragons (10-11), who won five games last year, found themselves in control early in their first tournament appearance since 2015.

Westwood started the second quarter on a 7-0 flurry, as Jacobson and junior Victor Ganson (12 points) found a rhythm. Duxbury still led, 28-25, at halftime, but momentum was with the Wolverines thanks in large part to Jacobson.

“He’s been tremendous all year,” Douglass said of Jacobson. “That’s a kid who plays over 28 minutes a game. He does what he needs to do defensively, usually on the other team’s best player. Offensively, we try to play as much through him, but other guys stepped up tonight.”

Advertisement

Westwood had a balanced attack, with nine players scoring and three in double figures.

The Wolverines, who pride themselves on taking charges and have more than 30 on the season, took four Tuesday night.

“It’s a huge staple of our defense,” Douglass said. “I’m proud of my guys for stepping in.”

Westwood led, 41-38, through three, and Eli Ifrah (14 points) helped extend the margin in the fourth. The Dragons cut it to 55-51 with 1:11 left on an Alex Barlow 3-pointer, but they ran out of time.

The Wolverines were sharp at the line and poised with the ball, and they preserved their first tournament win since 2020, when they made the D2 South semifinals.

It was a tough loss for the Dragons, but coach Gordon Cushing left proud of everything they accomplished this season.

“Hopefully we’ve started to establish something,” Cushing said. “We’ve got a lot of guys coming back. We’ll miss the seniors, of course.”

‘Boys’ basketball

Division 1 State

King Philip 73, Hingham 67 — Will Laplante poured in 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the No. 31 Warriors (11-12) in the preliminary-round win. Tommy Martorano dropped 20 points and Tommy Kilroy had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Division 3 State

Gloucester 76, Essex Tech 45 — Nate Montagnino delivered 24 points and 11 rebounds and Charles Amero added an 11-point, 11-rebound effort for the No. 20 Fishermen (11-10) in the preliminary-round win.

Advertisement

Trevor Hass reported from Westwood. Correspondent Zachary Lyons contributed to this story.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.