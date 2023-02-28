fb-pixel Skip to main content
MIAA boys' basketball: Peabody 67, Medford 66

Raphel Laurent helps No. 21 Peabody boys’ basketball snap a 19-year playoff drought with a Div. 1 MIAA tournament win over No. 44 Medford

By Mitch Fink Globe Correspondent,Updated February 28, 2023, 30 minutes ago

For the first time in 19 seasons, the Peabody boys’ basketball team emerged victorious in a state tournament game.

The 21st-seeded Tanners (16-5) prevailed, 67-66, over No. 44 Medford (14-7) at home in a preliminary round win Tuesday after Raphel Laurent drilled the winning free throw with three seconds to go to propel Peabody to a Round of 32 matchup against No. 12 Xaverian.

Peabody led the whole way — and held a 15 point lead at the end of the third quarter — but Medford surged in the fourth quarter to knot up the game late.

“We had a big first half and then they stormed back,” said Peabody coach Thad Broughton. “We had a couple key shots, they had a couple key shots. Basketball is just so much fun when that’s happening.”

Advertisement

Anthony Forte led the Tanners with 28 points and five steals, and Laurent finished with 15 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists.

The Tanners have made the state tournament nine times in Broughton’s 12 years at the helm, but each time Peabody lost to a higher-seeded team on the road.

“We’ve come close to pulling off some upsets, but we were never able to get it done,” Broughton said. “For our program, it’s a huge step forward to get a home game, and then to also get our first win in a bunch of years.”

Peabody led by three with eight seconds left, but the Tanners fouled a Medford shooter on a three-point attempt. The Mustangs hit all three free throws, before Laurent drew a foul with three seconds left and knocked down the winning free throw.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video