Raphel Laurent helps No. 21 Peabody boys’ basketball snap a 19-year playoff drought with a Div. 1 MIAA tournament win over No. 44 Medford

Peabody led the whole way — and held a 15 point lead at the end of the third quarter — but Medford surged in the fourth quarter to knot up the game late.

The 21st-seeded Tanners (16-5) prevailed, 67-66, over No. 44 Medford (14-7) at home in a preliminary round win Tuesday after Raphel Laurent drilled the winning free throw with three seconds to go to propel Peabody to a Round of 32 matchup against No. 12 Xaverian.

For the first time in 19 seasons, the Peabody boys’ basketball team emerged victorious in a state tournament game.

“We had a big first half and then they stormed back,” said Peabody coach Thad Broughton. “We had a couple key shots, they had a couple key shots. Basketball is just so much fun when that’s happening.”

Anthony Forte led the Tanners with 28 points and five steals, and Laurent finished with 15 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists.

The Tanners have made the state tournament nine times in Broughton’s 12 years at the helm, but each time Peabody lost to a higher-seeded team on the road.

“We’ve come close to pulling off some upsets, but we were never able to get it done,” Broughton said. “For our program, it’s a huge step forward to get a home game, and then to also get our first win in a bunch of years.”

Peabody led by three with eight seconds left, but the Tanners fouled a Medford shooter on a three-point attempt. The Mustangs hit all three free throws, before Laurent drew a foul with three seconds left and knocked down the winning free throw.