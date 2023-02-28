fb-pixel Skip to main content
Rays lose starter Tyler Glasnow for six to eight weeks to an oblique strain

By Associated PressUpdated February 28, 2023, 47 minutes ago
In his return from Tommy John surgery last September, Tyler Glasnow started two games and posted a 1.35 ERA with 10 strikeouts over 6⅔ innings.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow is expected to miss six to eight weeks because of a left oblique strain.

The 29-year-old righthander was hurt while throwing batting practice on Monday. He rejoined the Rays rotation last September after missing nearly 14 months because of Tommy John surgery.

On Tuesday, the team announced that an MRI detected a Grade 2 strain.

The Rays’ opening day starter two years ago, Glasnow had Tommy John surgery in August 2021. The 6-foot-8 right-hander went 5-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 14 starts in 2021. Glasnow started two games as 2022 drew to a close, but he was restricted to 6⅔ innings and struck out 10 with a 1.35 ERA.

Glasnow signed a $30.35 million, two-year contract. He gets $5.35 million this season and $25 million in 2024, when he would have been eligible for free agency.

