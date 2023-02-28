Reports: Rangers set to trade for Blackhawks star Patrick Kane

The long-rumored deal comes days before the NHL’s March 3 trade deadline and ends weeks of speculation about Kane’s future. The 34-year-old winger is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season and the Blackhawks, tied for last place in the Western Conference at 21-33-5, have publicly stated they are entering a rebuilding period.

The Blackhawks will receive a conditional second-round pick and a standard fourth-round pick in the 2023 draft, according to ESPN. The Coyotes will reportedly take on some of Kane’s salary to help facilitate the deal, receiving a future pick from New York in return.

After 16 years in Chicago, Blackhawks star Patrick Kane is on the move. The three-time Stanley Cup champion is set to be traded to the New York Rangers, per multiple reports Tuesday, with Chicago receiving two draft picks in return.

Advertisement

Kane, the No. 1 overall pick in 2007, has played well this season, tallying 16 goals and 29 assists in 54 games. Those numbers add to his robust career totals: In 1,161 games for the Blackhawks, Kane had 446 goals and 779 assists. In addition to the Stanley Cup titles, Kane — a nine-time All-Star — has won the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player and the Art Ross Trophy for leading the league in points.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Kane, a Buffalo native, had a full no-trade clause in his contract, meaning he could choose his next destination. Last week, The Athletic reported Kane was only considering the Rangers in a potential move. He missed the past two games for the Blackhawks, sitting out as his future was sorted.

Puljujarvi to Hurricanes

The Hurricanes acquired winger Jesse Puljujarvi in a trade Tuesday with the Oilers, giving one of the top Stanley Cup contenders in the Eastern Conference an offensive-minded player who has yet to reach his potential.

Advertisement

The Hurricanes are looking to win now and hope Puljujarvi helps them do that, getting him from Edmonton for the rights to 22-year-old unsigned draft pick Patrik Puistola in a swap of Finnish forwards.

The Hurricanes hope to unlock Puljujarvi’s offensive abilities after the 2016 No. overall 4 pick has put up just 117 points in 337 NHL regular-season and playoff games. The move helps replace what Carolina expected out of Max Pacioretty before the veteran winger re-tore his right Achilles’ last month.

“Jesse possesses a great blend of size and skill, and he will add to the depth of our forward group,” Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell said. “He has familiarity with some of our other Finnish players, and we see him as a great fit for our team and locker room.”

Puljujarvi, 24, joins countrymen Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teravainen, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, and Antti Raanta with the Hurricanes. Puljujarvi played on a line with Aho for Finland at the 2016 world junior championship and led the tournament with 17 points in seven games.

“I think I’m going to be a good fit on that team,” Puljujarvi said. “I’m getting a new opportunity, and I’m excited for that. I hope this is going to be good for me, and I’m going to work really, really hard to do everything right and be best player I can be and help the team in Carolina.”

Oilers acquire Ekholm

Nashville continued selling by trading Mattias Ekholm to Edmonton for defenseman Tyson Barrie, forward prospect Reid Schaefer, a first-round pick this year, and a fourth-rounder in 2024. The Oilers, who are giving up more than three goals a game, with Ekholm bulk up on the blue line behind MVP favorite Connor McDavid to try to make another deep run … The Wild got well-traveled forward Marcus Johansson from the Capitals for a 2024 third-round draft pick. It’s the fifth time Johansson has been traded in less than six years, including the second time the Wild have added him … The Islanders also parted with a third-rounder next year, acquiring Pierre Engvall from the Maple Leafs to augment their bottom six forwards. It’s one of a few trades the Maple Leafs made. They got rugged defenseman Luke Schenn from the Canucks for a third-round pick this year, also got a deal done with the Capitals … Keeping true to GM Brian MacLellan’s plan to reset quickly to try to win again as soon as next season, the Capitals acquired young defenseman Rasmus Sandin from Toronto for veteran pending free agent Erik Gustafsson and the Bruins’ first-round pick, which they got last week when they sent Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway to Boston. Sandin, who turns 23 next week, is signed through next season at the bargain price of $1.4 million.