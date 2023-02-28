Tuesday’s spring training report: Corey Kluber makes first Red Sox start “as realistic as possible”

BREAKDOWN: Corey Kluber pitched two scoreless innings and Triston Casas thumped a two-run homer as the Sox won their third straight. “I threw all my pitches, tried to make it as realistic as possible,” said Kluber, who allowed two hits and struck out one. “I was able to pick some spots and work on a few things.” Kluber added that he views spring training as a process. “I like to start basic and progress from there,” he said. “The objective today was to throw strikes.” Casas finished 2 for 3, adding a single, with 3 RBIs. Outfielder Greg Allen, a non-roster invitee, was 3 for 3 with two doubles and a single. Enmanuel Valdez also homered.

NEXT: The Sox play the Astros at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday in West Palm Beach, Fla. A series of relievers will pitch for the Sox, starting with Richard Bleier. Hunter Brown is the scheduled starter for the Astros.

PETER ABRAHAM

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.