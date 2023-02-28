fb-pixel Skip to main content
SPRING TRAINING REPORT

Tuesday’s spring training report: Corey Kluber makes first Red Sox start “as realistic as possible”

By Peter Abraham Globe Staff,Updated February 28, 2023, 31 minutes ago
Corey Kluber started his first Grapefruit League game for the Red Sox and threw 26 pitches (18 strikes) in two scoreless innings.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

SCORE: Red Sox 7, Marlins 2

RECORD: 3-0-1.

BREAKDOWN: Corey Kluber pitched two scoreless innings and Triston Casas thumped a two-run homer as the Sox won their third straight. “I threw all my pitches, tried to make it as realistic as possible,” said Kluber, who allowed two hits and struck out one. “I was able to pick some spots and work on a few things.” Kluber added that he views spring training as a process. “I like to start basic and progress from there,” he said. “The objective today was to throw strikes.” Casas finished 2 for 3, adding a single, with 3 RBIs. Outfielder Greg Allen, a non-roster invitee, was 3 for 3 with two doubles and a single. Enmanuel Valdez also homered.

Advertisement

NEXT: The Sox play the Astros at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday in West Palm Beach, Fla. A series of relievers will pitch for the Sox, starting with Richard Bleier. Hunter Brown is the scheduled starter for the Astros.

PETER ABRAHAM

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video