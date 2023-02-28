At UMass, Sam Breen made a tremendous rebound with her basketball game and her life

“Since I’ve shifted my mind-set to that, I’ve just had so much more of a positive outlook on everything,” Breen said.

There was a time when Breen wanted to leave the sport entirely. Her rise as UMass’s signature player is the culmination of a six-year journey in rebuilding confidence and recapturing positivity in her life.

UMass women’s basketball crowned its newest queen Saturday when Sam Breen tallied her 1,859th career point, surpassing Sue Peters as the program’s all-time leading scorer. Her coronation came on senior day before more than 3,000 fans who applauded “Queen Breen” and program assists leader Destiney Philoxy in their final games at the Mullins Center.

Breen, a Gibsonia, Pa., native, started college at Penn State. But she transferred in 2018 during her sophomore season, as her confidence had plummeted after scoring 44 total points with the Nittany Lions. Breen holds no ill will toward that program — she stays in touch with former coaches and teammates — but at her lowest times, she dreaded going to practice, retreated to her student apartment afterward, and returned home to family most weekends.

“I was just at the point where it just wasn’t bringing much positivity to my life,” Breen said.

Breen seriously considered dropping basketball while continuing life as a student. Then, before her sophomore season at Penn State, she started seeing a therapist and shifted her focus to recapturing the magic of the sport.

Therapy was a game-changer for Breen, who doesn’t naturally share her struggles with other people. Her therapist offered a secure vault for her worries, an unbiased voice for counsel, and strategies to heal. Breen worked on meditation and prayer and set out to make basketball fun again.

“I was like, ‘I loved this game so much, not even two years ago. I can figure that out again if I’m just in the right spot,’ ” Breen said.

Transferring to UMass was a risk; Breen never intended to enroll far from home. Minutewomen coach Tory Verdi didn’t just pitch the basketball and school fit to Breen, but insisted that he and his team could rebuild her confidence.

Verdi had watched film of the former Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year during her 2,500-point career at North Catholic High School.

“I knew what I was getting; [talent] doesn’t go away,” Verdi said. “Right now she may be a little tarnished, a little rusty — well, all we’ve got to do is polish it up.”

Breen’s impact showed almost immediately. The 6-foot-1-inch forward dominated scrimmages on the scout team during her ineligible 2018-19 year and felt comfortable playing exhibitions in Portugal that summer. Verdi would watch from his office overlooking the practice facility as Breen crushed workouts and left her coaches amazed.

“I could see her becoming more confident with every practice, and watching her smile and have fun, and that’s what it was all about,” Verdi said. “And then it just took off.”

Since making her official UMass debut in 2019-20, Breen has shattered standards. She’s one of four players in men’s or women’s program history with 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds, joining Lou Roe, Julius Erving, and Jennifer Butler.

Along the way, the once-uncertain forward has embraced the spotlight. She earned the “Queen Breen” nickname from dedicated UMass Twitter followers, and has seen young fans hold up Queen Breen signs even at away games. Breen’s miniature Aussiedoodle, Turbo, has more than 3,500 Instagram followers and helped spark a “Turbo’s Treats” NIL partnership with the Massachusetts Collective and Dakin Humane Society.

“People gravitate to that,” Verdi said. “People want to be around people who are positive, people who excel, and that’s just Sam.”

The Minutewomen (24-5, 14-2 A-10) will chase their second consecutive NCAA Tournament berth as the top seed in the A-10 playoffs. Verdi wants to savor the last games he’ll coach with Breen and Philoxy, but he’s also focused on checking off the remaining lofty goals.

“A lot of people have told me that you need to take a step back, really think about and enjoy the moment, and I’m just wired differently where I want to do that, but I need to prepare for the next thing,” Verdi said.

Queen Breen, meanwhile, says she’s as happy as ever. She started seeing a sports psychologist again in December and wants to reduce the stigma around athletes and therapy. She also prays every night.

Breen never planned to use her COVID or transfer waivers for additional college eligibility. Now, after her legendary career ends, she wants to play professionally overseas. Would mid-transfer Sam Breen have thought this possible?

“No, absolutely not,” she said. “Even when I transferred and loved UMass, I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to be done after four years, cool.’ Now I’m like, ‘OK, I don’t want it to end.’ ”