Broadway In Boston announces 2023-24 season

As usual, the season will be heavily skewed toward musicals (there are eight), with one play, a stage adaptation of “Clue,” the popular board game.

Broadway In Boston announced a slate of productions Wednesday for its 2023-24 season that will range from Disney to Dylan, from Stephen Sondheim to Michael Jackson.

“Clue” is one of three shows that Broadway In Boston will present at the Emerson Colonial Theater, while the other six will be staged at the Citizens Bank Opera House.

“Over the past year we have been energized and inspired by Broadway In Boston audiences who continue to turn out night after night enjoying the shared experience of live theater,” Tivon Marcus, vice president of Broadway In Boston, the local presenting organization for touring Broadway shows, said in a prepared statement. “We have no doubt that this will continue as we make our way towards an uplifting and rousing 2023/2024 season.”

That season will kick off with “Frozen,” the musical adaptation of the hit Disney animated film about Princess Elsa of Arendelle, who has magical freezing powers she doesn’t know how to control, and her younger sister, Princess Anna. It will be at Citizens Bank Opera House Oct. 25-Nov. 12. (And yes, parents, “Let It Go” is on the song list.)

Returning to Boston after previous engagements are “Chicago,” which will be at the Colonial from Nov. 28-Dec. 3, and “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,’’ a musical about a young British writer and the cabaret singer with whom he is besotted, from Jan. 16-Feb. 4, 2024, at the Opera House.

“Moulin Rouge!” premiered in 2018 at the Colonial before going to Broadway — where it is still running — and winning 10 Tony Awards, including best musical.

“The Book of Mormon’' will be at the Opera House Feb. 13-18, 2024, while “Girl From the North Country’' will be at the Colonial from March 12-24, 2024. With a book by Irish playwright Conor McPherson and songs by Bob Dylan, “Girl From the North Country” unfolds in the winter of 1934 in Duluth, Minn., where residents of a guesthouse are struggling to get by in the face of the Great Depression.

In director Marianne Elliott’s acclaimed, gender-flipped revival of “Company,” commitment-averse Bobby is now a woman, Bobbie. “Company” will be at the Opera House from April 2-14. The book is by George Furth, with music and lyrics by Sondheim.

The stage adaptation of “Clue” will be at the Colonial April 30-May 5, 2024. That will be followed by “MJ,” a biomusical about Michael Jackson featuring his hits and a book by two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage, slated for June 18-July 7, 2024 at the Opera House. Rounding out the season will be “Les Miserables,” from Aug. 13-25, 2024, at the Opera House.

Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.