Some returning series are returning very soon

According to a series of recent announcements, a number of my favorite shows will be back in the next couple of months. So here’s a look at the returnees we’ll see between now and mid-May, including one movie meant to continue a TV series (“Luther”). This list of 15 doesn’t include the many, many new series that will also be premiering during this period.

If you’re a fan of any of these shows and have slipped behind, now is the time to play some fierce catch-up.

• “Alaska Daily,” the rest of season 1, ABC (March 2)