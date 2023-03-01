Some returning series are returning very soon

According to a series of recent announcements, a number of my favorite shows will be back in the next couple of months. So here’s a look at the returnees we’ll see between now and mid-May, including one movie meant to continue a TV series (“Luther”). This list of 15 doesn’t include the many, many new series that will also be premiering during this period.
If you’re a fan of any of these shows and have slipped behind, now is the time to play some fierce catch-up.
• “Alaska Daily,” the rest of season 1, ABC (March 2)
• “Perry Mason,” season 2, HBO (March 6)
• “You,” part 2, season 4, Netflix (March 9)
• “Luther: The Fallen Sun,” a movie, Netflix (March 10)
• “Ted Lasso,” season 3, Apple TV+ (March 15)
• “Call the Midwife,” season 12, GBH 2 (March 19)
• “Sanditon,” season 3, GBH 2 (March 19)
• “Succession,” season 4, HBO (March 26)
• “Yellowjackets,” season 2, Showtime (March 26)
• “Dave,” season 3, FXX (April 5)
• “Schmigadoon!,” season 2, Apple TV+ (April 5)
• “Single Drunk Female,” season 2, Freeform (April 12)
• “Somebody Somewhere,” season 2, HBO (April 23)
• “The Afterparty,” season 2, Apple TV+ (April 28)
• “The Great,” season 3, Hulu (May 12)
