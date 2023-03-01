fb-pixel Skip to main content
TV CRITIC'S CORNER

Some returning series are returning very soon

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated March 1, 2023, 44 minutes ago
Matthew Rhys in "Perry Mason," which returns for season 2 on HBO March 6.HBO via AP

According to a series of recent announcements, a number of my favorite shows will be back in the next couple of months. So here’s a look at the returnees we’ll see between now and mid-May, including one movie meant to continue a TV series (“Luther”). This list of 15 doesn’t include the many, many new series that will also be premiering during this period.

If you’re a fan of any of these shows and have slipped behind, now is the time to play some fierce catch-up.

• “Alaska Daily,” the rest of season 1, ABC (March 2)

• “Perry Mason,” season 2, HBO (March 6)

• “You,” part 2, season 4, Netflix (March 9)

• “Luther: The Fallen Sun,” a movie, Netflix (March 10)

• “Ted Lasso,” season 3, Apple TV+ (March 15)

• “Call the Midwife,” season 12, GBH 2 (March 19)

• “Sanditon,” season 3, GBH 2 (March 19)

• “Succession,” season 4, HBO (March 26)

• “Yellowjackets,” season 2, Showtime (March 26)

• “Dave,” season 3, FXX (April 5)

• “Schmigadoon!,” season 2, Apple TV+ (April 5)

• “Single Drunk Female,” season 2, Freeform (April 12)

• “Somebody Somewhere,” season 2, HBO (April 23)

• “The Afterparty,” season 2, Apple TV+ (April 28)

• “The Great,” season 3, Hulu (May 12)

Idris Elba in "Luther: The Fallen Sun." The movie, which is a continuation of the series "Luther," is available on Netflix March 10.John Wilson/Netflix

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.

