SZA makes a strong connection at the TD Garden

The cover of SZA’s smash second album, last year’s “SOS,” captures her sitting on a long diving board above a seemingly endless expanse of blue water, so seeing the New Jersey-raised singer-songwriter in a similar pose at the outset of her TD Garden show on Tuesday wasn’t too much of a surprise. That she— through some well-done video trickery — plunged into the sea to kick the show into full gear wasn’t surprising, either; it was, instead, a portent for how the night would go, with SZA diving into her emotions and, often, finding genre-fluid musical gems.
Since self-releasing the EP “See.SZA.Run” in 2012, SZA (born Solána Imani Rowe) has become one of pop’s breakout stars, combining frank observations on romance and womanhood with music that’s rooted in soul ideals while taking cues from all over pop’s spectrum: “Forgiveless,” from “SOS,” samples the Icelandic adventurer Björk and the Wu-Tang Clan legend Ol’ Dirty Bastard, while guests on the album include the beloved singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers and the Houston MC Don Toliver. SZA’s lyrics are given extra intimacy by her conversational delivery and lilting voice, which can rise into a fluttering upper register as quickly as it can narrow into a sneer.
Advertisement
The intimate vibe of SZA’s recorded output would make an arena tour, particularly one with a fervent sold-out crowd, seem like a challenge. But SZA’s charisma was overflowing, and even as she was singing of the grimmer emotions dredged up by love — like the ones outlined by the modern murder ballad “Kill Bill,” which pivots on a chorus that combines singsong innocence with vengeful urges and which is No. 2 on the Hot 100 as of this writing — she had the audience as focused on her as they might be in a one-on-one chat.
SZA packed roughly 30 songs into Tuesday night’s set, with her robust band giving the songs heft and some cannily deployed video screens and set pieces making the set feel immersive. Her connection with the crowd remained strong throughout; she performed the “SOS” interlude “Smoking on My Ex Pack” backstage, the audience watching as she quick-changed into a new outfit, while she punctuated a three-song medley delivered from a suspended-in-air lifeboat by noting that one of her past lovers used to live in Boston. Those shared secrets only added to the electric charge being exchanged between audience and performer, an energy that persisted even after TD Garden’s house lights went up.
Advertisement
SZA: SOS Tour
With Omar Apollo
At TD Garden, Tuesday
Maura Johnston can be reached at maura@maura.com.