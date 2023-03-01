SZA makes a strong connection at the TD Garden

The cover of SZA’s smash second album, last year’s “SOS,” captures her sitting on a long diving board above a seemingly endless expanse of blue water, so seeing the New Jersey-raised singer-songwriter in a similar pose at the outset of her TD Garden show on Tuesday wasn’t too much of a surprise. That she— through some well-done video trickery — plunged into the sea to kick the show into full gear wasn’t surprising, either; it was, instead, a portent for how the night would go, with SZA diving into her emotions and, often, finding genre-fluid musical gems.

Since self-releasing the EP “See.SZA.Run” in 2012, SZA (born Solána Imani Rowe) has become one of pop’s breakout stars, combining frank observations on romance and womanhood with music that’s rooted in soul ideals while taking cues from all over pop’s spectrum: “Forgiveless,” from “SOS,” samples the Icelandic adventurer Björk and the Wu-Tang Clan legend Ol’ Dirty Bastard, while guests on the album include the beloved singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers and the Houston MC Don Toliver. SZA’s lyrics are given extra intimacy by her conversational delivery and lilting voice, which can rise into a fluttering upper register as quickly as it can narrow into a sneer.