Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

PILE Last month these onetime rulers of Boston’s basement-show scene released their eighth album, “All Fiction,” which expands on the band’s jagged, cavernous sound with chilly strings (on the bleak opener “It Comes Closer”) and uneasy drones (on the stunning “Lowered Rainbow”). Pile have been one of rock’s most galvanizing live acts since their inception, and their latest record offers a slew of exciting jumping-off points for this show. March 3, 7 p.m. Arts at the Armory, Somerville. 617-718-2191, artsatthearmory.org

NESSA BARRETT This New Jersey-born singer-songwriter gained steam on TikTok and has become an alt-pop fave for her blunt lyrics and sing-songy choruses. March 6, 8 p.m. Roadrunner Boston. roadrunnerboston.com

J.I.D. “The Forever Story,” last year’s album from this Atlanta MC, tells stories marked by nimble wordplay and inventive flows, while its crate-dug beats give his storytelling a homespun frame. March 8 and 9, 7 p.m. House of Blues Boston. 888-693-2583, houseofblues.com/boston

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country

JOSHUA RAY WALKER Walker plays Texas country with a purpose: his first three albums (the latest, “See You Next Time,” appeared in 2021) form a thematic trilogy centered on a fictional honky tonk; his songs conjure the lovable losers and no-account boozers who frequent it. Fellow Texans the Vandoliers open. March 7, 8 p.m. $20. The Middle East (Upstairs), 472-480 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. 866-468-3399. www.ticketweb.com

EMILY SCOTT ROBINSON/ALISA AMADOR/VIOLET BELL Something wicked this way comes? Not according to Emily Scott Robinson, whose new release, “Built on Bones,” is a song-cycle reevaluation of those famous witches from Shakespeare’s “Macbeth.” Robinson, with Alisa Amador and Violet Bell’s Lizzy Ross, will perform the album’s songs, interspersed among other material from each of the artists. March 9, 8:30 p.m. $20. The Sinclair, 52 Church St., Cambridge. 888-929-7849. www.axs.com

TÉADA; DERVISH With two trad powerhouses from Ireland making their way to the area to perform, it’s a good week for lovers of Celtic music. Téada, joined by singer Enda Reilly, will play Sunday afternoon, and Dervish on Wednesday evening. March 5, 4 p.m. $35. Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport. 978-503-7668. www.bellevilleroots.org (Téada); March 8, 8:30 p.m. $40. The Burren, 247 Elm St., Somerville. 617-776-6896. www.burren.com (Dervish)

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

DAVE STRYKER QUARTET The acclaimed guitarist and composer has recorded 36 albums as a leader and has served stints as sideman with the likes of Stanley Turrentine and Kevin Mahogany. His repertoire ranges from jazz and American Songbook standards to numbers by such writers as Stevie Wonder and Nick Drake. March 4, 7 and 9 p.m. $35-$50. Scullers. 866-777-8932, www.scullersjazz.com

MICHELLE WILLSON & THE EVIL GAL ORCHESTRA: WOMEN BLUES SINGERS IN HISTORY Willson, a.k.a. “Evil Gal,” is a powerhouse vocalist who can shout the blues with the best. For this concert, she pays tribute to foremothers Dinah Washington, Etta James, and Ruth Brown. March 5, 4 p.m. $30. West Falmouth Library, 575 West Falmouth Highway, West Falmouth. www.falmouthjazz.org

MELISSA ALDANA QUARTET Celebrity Series of Boston’s 2023 pop-up Jazz Festival (March 8-11) kicks off with the celebrated young Chilean tenor saxophonist’s group featuring pianist Lex Korten, bassist Pablo Menares, and drummer Kush Abadey. Following performances feature Hiromi (keyboards), vocalist and Cambridge native Nnenna Freelon, and trumpeter Ambrose Akinmusire. March 8, 7 p.m. $19-$49. Artists for Humanity EpiCenter, 100 West 2nd St.. www.celebrityseries.org

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA The first weeks of March are dedicated to programs under the festival umbrella of “Voices of Loss, Reckoning and Hope.” This weekend, conductor André Raphel leads “The Passion of Octavius Catto,” Philadelphian jazz pianist and composer Uri Caine’s exploration of the life and work of the eponymous 19th-century civil rights activist. Caine, his namesake trio, the Catto Chorus, and vocalist Barbara Walker join the BSO for the piece, which is paired with music by Black composers William Grant Still and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor (March 3-5). Next week, BSO conductor and artistic adviser Thomas Wilkins conducts music by Margaret Bonds, Anthony Davis, and William Dawson (March 9-11). Symphony Hall. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

IGOR LEVIT This prolific pianist, who broadcast living room concerts each day throughout the first months of the pandemic, returns to Boston to perform in a more conventional venue. He offers up performances of Beethoven’s final three piano sonatas: music with which he announced his presence to the world on his debut recording 10 years ago. Presented by Celebrity Series of Boston. March 4, 8 p.m. NEC’s Jordan Hall. 617-482-2595, www.celebrityseries.org

LAWRENCE BROWNLEE This American tenor, a force of both the operatic and recital stage, presents “Rising,” a program of vocal music inspired by poetry and prose of the Harlem Renaissance. Performed in collaboration with pianist Kevin J. Miller, the program includes Langston Hughes songs by Margaret Bonds and Robert Lee Owens alongside several pieces commissioned by Brownlee from Black composers. Presented by Celebrity Series of Boston. March 5, 3 p.m. GBH Calderwood Studios. 617-482-2595, www.celebrityseries.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

FAIRVIEW There’s a lot going on in this bracing, inventive, Pulitzer Prize-winning drama by Jackie Sibblies Drury. By exploring the act of watching, and being watched, and the power dynamics at play, Drury has constructed an ingenious, meta-theatrical framework within which to examine the white gaze and the multiple forms racism can take. Starring Yewande Odetoyinbo, Lyndsay Allyn Cox, Dom Carter, and Victoria Omoregie. Directed by Pascale Florestal. Through March 11. SpeakEasy Stage Company. At Roberts Studio Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-933-8600, www.SpeakEasyStage.com

SEVEN GUITARS Part of August Wilson’s Century Cycle, “Seven Guitars” is set in 1948 in Pittsburgh, where bluesman Floyd “Schoolboy” Barton (Anthony T Goss) has died, just when his career seemed on the verge of taking off. Through flashbacks, we see the events that led to Floyd’s death. Wilson’s dialogue is a kind of music, and Goss and the other six cast members of this stellar production know how to play all the notes. So does director Maurice Emmanuel Parent. Through March 5. Actors’ Shakespeare Project. At Hibernian Hall, Roxbury. 617-241-2200, www.ActorsShakespeareProject.org

MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS, THE MUSICAL Becky Bass plays Mrs. Mallard and Jared Troilo portrays Mr. Mallard in this musical adaptation of Robert McCloskey’s beloved children’s story about a family of ducklings who make their home at the Boston Public Garden. Adaptation by Sandra B. Eskin and Michael J. Bobbitt, who wrote the book for the musical, with music and lyrics by William Yanesh. Directed by Emily Ranii. Through March 12. Wheelock Family Theatre at Boston University. 617-353-3001, www.wheelockfamilytheatre.org

HAMILTON Better sung than acted, with a certain depth of characterization lacking in key roles, this touring production nonetheless delivers when it comes to creating the kind of surging dynamism so vital to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical about Alexander Hamilton and the tumultuous origins of the United States. Directed by Thomas Kail, with invaluable contributions from choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler. Through March 12. Broadway In Boston. At Citizens Bank Opera House. www.BroadwayInBoston.com

DON AUCOIN





Dance

EIGHT ELEMENTS IN EIGHT HOURS South African choreographer/performer Thulani Chauke is in residence at Mass MoCA developing a new site-specific dance work set in a gallery space. Working with long-time collaborator Albert Fana Tshabalala, Chauke has created a dance that features improvised live music, and museum visitors are welcome to come and go throughout each day to witness the process of creation. Co-presented by Jacob’s Pillow and the museum. March 9-11. Free with museum admission. Mass MoCA, North Adams. https://massmoca.org/calendar/

MOTION STATE DANCE FESTIVAL This year’s multi-day event features a promising array of live performances by internationally renowned artists, including Bebe Miller with Bessie Award-winning collaborators Angie Hauser and Darrell Jones. In addition, the festival highlights a diverse range of dance films from around the world, plus post-show talks, classes, and a Dance Community Conversation. March 9-11. $15-$25. Wilbury Theatre Group and WaterFire Arts Center, Providence. www.motionstatearts.org

THE WONDERTWINS If you missed last week’s presentation of the duo’s “Love & Happiness” at the Dance Complex, you have another chance to catch these talented hoofers in action with this FirstWorks show in Providence. The Boston-raised identical twins (Billy and Bobby McClain) have developed their distinctive profile over four decades, combining hip-hop with elements of vaudeville, street dance styles, and tap. A DJ spins tracks before and after the show. March 3. $25-$30. The Ballroom at the Providence G, Providence. https://firstworks.org/event/the-wondertwins/

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art





MAKING PAST PRESENT: CY TWOMBLY Twombly was a bit of a misfit in mid-century American art: an abstract painter who didn’t hew to the zeitgeisty notion of abstraction’s formal purity, and a peer of pop artists, like Andy Warhol,, who had no interest in pop’s cheeky postmodern critique. Twombly loved the classics: Greek and Roman dramas of violence, sex, and war, which this show embraces fully, installing classical sculpture alongside his sparse, energetic paintings and situates him as an outlier with a singular, powerful vision. Through May 7. Museum of Fine Arts Boston, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org.

FROM THE ANDES TO THE CARIBBEAN: AMERICAN ART FROM THE SPANISH EMPIRE Spain dominated global exploration from its beginnings in 1492 — the Columbus voyage — and continued it for more than 300 years, leaving an indelible colonial mark on both North and South America. This exhibition examines the relationship between colonial plunder and cultural transposition, perhaps best expressed by the scholar Edward Said: “[C]ulture participates in imperialism yet is somehow excused for its role.” March 3-July 30. Harvard Art Museums, 32 Quincy St., Cambridge. 617-495-9400, www.harvardartmuseums.org

GOD MADE MY FACE: A COLLECTIVE PORTRAIT OF JAMES BALDWIN A reprise of an exhibition curated by Hilton Als for the David Zwirner Gallery in New York in 2019, this exhibition takes on new urgency in the aftermath of a racial reckoning amplified by the pandemic. The show examines the iconic author both through his own writings and the work of artists including Richard Avedon, Marlene Dumas, and Kara Walker. Through July 9. Mead Art Museum, Amherst College, 41 Quadrangle Drive, Amherst. 413-542-2335, www.amherst.edu/museums/mead

HEAR ME NOW: THE BLACK POTTERS OF OLD EDGEFIELD, SOUTH CAROLINA This exhibition, opening Saturday, March 4, brings together several works by David Drake, an enslaved potter who worked in the ceramics industry in South Carolina in the 19th century. His literacy allowed Drake to send the large clay jars he made to the outside world inscribed with snippets of verse, observations, and, in one case, what some think might be a message to members of his family, sold away from the plantation where he labored. His gift with the medium also makes him unique, but his personal accounts are what stand out amid an array of pieces in the show made by enslaved people unable to sign their names to their work, and whose names are lost to history. March 4-July 9. Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

MURRAY WHYTE

NAYANA LaFOND: PORTRAITS IN RED, MISSING & MURDERED INDIGENOUS PEOPLE According to the US Department of Justice, Native Americans face some of the highest rates of violence in the country. LaFond, who is of Anishinaabe, Mi’kmaq, and other Indigenous descent, paints stark, black-and-white portraits of some of those lost, marked with red handprints. A handprint across their mouths has become a symbol of missing and murdered Indigenous women. Proceeds of catalog sales go to the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center. Through April 16. Beacon Gallery, 524B Harrison Ave. 617-718-5600, www.beacongallery.com

CATE McQUAID

Nayana LaFond’s “Vanessa 2 in RED,” 2022, acrylic on canvas. Nayana LaFond/Beacon Gallery





EVENTS

Comedy

THE SPOONS: A LIVE COMEDY SPECIAL Self-described “punk rock comedian” Aaron “Tiny” Smith records a stand-up special in a suitably punk rock venue at the Midway Café, hosted by Rob Crean and featuring Angela Sawyer and Jack Hall. March 3, 10 p.m. $10. The Midway Café, 3496 Washington St., Jamaica Plain. 617-524-9038, www.midwaycafe.com

JIMMY TINGLE WORKSHOP Cambridge’s own smiling satirist has been stockpiling material that wouldn’t quite fit in his last one-man show, and he’ll be working out new stuff, some of which he’s never performed in public, at the Lilypad for two shows this month, on Saturday and on March 18. March 4, 5:30 p.m. $10. The Lilypad, 1353 Cambridge St., Cambridge. www.jimmytingle.com

JOKE SISTAS Boston’s Reece Cotton headlines this stand-up showcase presented by FODball Productions and the Black Women In Comedy Laff Fest. Hosted by Joanna Briley and featuring Tooky Kavanagh, Rachel Dunbar, Awet Teame, Eryca Nolan, and Emily Mu. March 4, 9:30 p.m. $15. The Rockwell, 255 Elm St., Somerville. www.therockwell.org

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

BACKYARD BIRDING Enjoy nature while bird watching with Mass Audubon. Participants will learn how to identify different species and create seed art for the birds to eat. March 4, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Member $10, nonmember $13. Boston Nature Center and Wildlife Sanctuary, 500 Walk Hill St., Mattapan. massaudubon.org

KIDS MUSIC CLASS: MUSICAL CARNIVAL OF THE ANIMALS French hornist Kristi Scaccia and electric bass player Tino D’Agostino will perform Saint-Saëns’s “The Carnival of the Animals.” Children will dance to the silly music that wasn’t allowed to be played until after the composer died. March 5, 11-11:45 a.m. Free. Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover St.. eventbrite.com

FAMILY FUN PURIM PARTY! Families can celebrate Purim with a costume parade, prizes, music, and food. The event will also begin with a Megillah reading. March 6, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free. The Boston Synagogue 55 Martha Road. eventbrite.com

MADDIE BROWNING



