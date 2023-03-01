After long ride atop A Better City, Rick Dimino is handing over the steering wheel

A Better City on Wednesday announced that Dineen, currently the group’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, will take over as president and CEO on April 8. Dimino will continue to advise ABC as president emeritus and board member. But Dineen will be driving the car.

Rick Dimino has led Boston business group ABC for most of its nearly 35-year existence, first as the Artery Business Committee during the Big Dig, then when it became A Better City as its mission broadened. Now, the transportation guru is finally ready to hand over the steering wheel to his top lieutenant, Kate Dineen.

Dineen sums up her mission succinctly: “How do we leverage the heft of the business community, how do we amplify the voice of the business community, to build a better, more equitable, more resilient city for all?”

A Better City was formed in the 1980s to represent downtown businesses during The Big Dig project to replace the Central Artery with an underground tunnel. Its mission has since broadened to include a wide range of transportation and infrastructure projects around Boston. Ryan, David L Globe Staff

ABC’s board includes many of the biggest names in the real estate and development community, as well as representatives from some of the city’s best-known employers. The organization’s main focus involves advising on transportation projects, planning and development, and climate resiliency — collectively referred to by the group as “the built environment.” In doing so, ABC serves as a focal point for business interests looking to shape what the city looks like for decades to come, if not centuries.

"I'm really looking forward to continuing to build on the foundation that Rick has established, continuing to focus on those three core areas but also ensuring that we as an organization can adapt," Dineen said.

“I’m really looking forward to continuing to build on the foundation that Rick has established, continuing to focus on those three core areas but also ensuring that we as an organization can adapt,” Dineen said.

It’s a heady task for a group that began in the late 1980s with a somewhat more modest goal: protecting downtown businesses and developments from disruption during the Big Dig, which buried the elevated Interstate 93 in a tunnel through the heart of the city. Dimino was hired to be ABC’s CEO in 1995.

He was well known to the organization at the time, first as Boston’s transportation commissioner under former mayor Ray Flynn and then at engineering firm Stone & Webster, where he sat on ABC’s board. Dimino guided ABC’s expansion in 2006, when the group switched its name to A Better City after the Big Dig’s completion. And he has been involved in seemingly every major transportation debate in Boston since. The organization’s membership has grown significantly over the years, to include about 130 organizations today, with an annual budget of about $2 million, and roughly a dozen staffers.

Dineen found her way to ABC almost by accident four years ago. After getting her master’s degree in urban planning at MIT, Dineen had a long career in government in New York. Most recently, those roles included high-ranking posts in then-governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration. The Western Mass. native wanted to return to her home state, as did her husband, who grew up outside of Boston. She started calling around for career advice in Boston. Dimino returned one of those calls, which just happened to come as he was working on succession planning with his board. Rather than advice, he offered her a job.

She has since emerged as a prominent abortion rights advocate. After traveling to Maryland to receive an abortion that Massachusetts doctors wouldn’t perform when her unborn son suffered a catastrophic stroke in the 33rd week of her pregnancy, she lobbied to change state abortion laws. As a result, she was Sen. Ed Markey’s guest at this year’s State of the Union address.

Kate Dineen pictured outside the Massachusetts State House. JARED CHARNEY/for the Boston Globe

Among ABC’s most notable accomplishments under Dimino’s watch include the creation of the Greenway Business Improvement District, to pay for the upkeep of the parks built on the land where the Central Artery once stood. ABC also guided the Boston Redevelopment Authority in the creation of new city blocks near the TD Garden on public land opened up by the Big Dig. And the organization was active in the talks that led to the creation of the Zakim Bridge, the now-iconic span over the Charles River.

More recently, Dineen has been helping lead an effort, funded by the Stone Living Lab, to look at resiliency measures to protect the Orient Heights and Wood Island stations on the Blue Line. She is also playing a key role representing the business community during deliberations about the city’s initiative to reduce buildings’ greenhouse-gas footprints.

Not every ABC effort has come to fruition. The organization promoted a $750 million tunnel through downtown to complete the Silver Line rapid bus route, to no avail, and its vision of a flashy replacement for the old Northern Avenue Bridge across the Fort Point Channel remains in limbo.

Through it all, Dimino has remained an influential voice on civic affairs in business and in government. It will now be Dineen’s turn to dive more deeply into politics, to be the face of a Boston organization that holds sway over a range of urban issues. She also will look to diversify ABC’s funding sources, by building relationships with more foundations that could support its research.

Dimino considers the hiring of Dineen four years ago to be a coup for the city, not just for ABC.

“We got Kate Dineen to come from New York to Boston,” Dimino said. “That’s like addressing the Babe Ruth curse. ... We’re very lucky to get her to come on over.”

Rick Dimino was a key player in discussions over repairing and replacing the long-closed Northern Avenue Bridge over Fort Point Channel, a project which has yet to move forward. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com.