After nearly six decades, Boston’s Black-owned paper passes to new owners

“I’m an old man, and while I think that there’s still a lot to of work to be done to remove some of the racial problems in Boston, I think it’s time for somebody else to do the work,” said Miller in a phone interview from the Banner’s Dorchester office.

Melvin B. Miller, 88, has sold the newspaper to two new owners, both Black: former WBZ-TV photojournalist Ron Mitchell, who stepped down from his role at the station last week , and filmmaker André Stark.

After nearly six decades, the founder, publisher, and editor of the Bay State Banner has stepped down from the helm of Boston’s African American-focused weekly newspaper.

Miller, who grew up in Roxbury, said Mitchell and Stark, who both also hail from Roxbury families, approached him about a year ago to inquire about taking over the paper. Mitchell, 61, will be the Banner’s publisher and editor, while Stark, 63, will become chief operating officer and produce video content for an expanded website, according to an article from the Banner announcing the leadership change.

Neither Mitchell nor Stark could be immediately reached for comment.

“They all grew up reading the Banner, so it’s not like an alien document has been put in their hands,” said Miller. “We’ll see how they handle it, and I’m going to be helping and assisting in any way I can.”

Miller launched the Banner in 1965, to cover Boston’s Black communities and their role in the city’s political, economic, and artistic landscapes. When it was founded, the fight for civil rights was in full throttle, and the Banner explored educational disparities between mostly-white areas of Hyde Park and the largely-Black Bowdoin-Geneva section of Dorchester, as well as issues with bussing.

“I grew up in Greater Boston. I’ve been part of the community fabric all my life. I’ve been reading the Banner since I was a kid,” Mitchell said in the Banner article. “I have enormous respect for the paper and what it has meant to the Black community for close to six decades. Our goal is to preserve its role and expand its future.”

The Banner also announced it would be expanding its coverage area and begin publishing four discrete editions — including ones covering Connecticut and Rhode Island — with “some content exclusive to each of the four planned editions,” the article said. The new owners also plan to ramp up “print distribution in news boxes in the Bay State as well in the other regional markets.”

Former Boston Globe and WGBH editor Kenneth Cooper will serve as an editorial consultant to advise on the print expansion, and Banner senior editor Yawu Miller (who is Melvin B. Miller’s nephew) will “stay on to continue managing the paper’s Boston edition,” the Banner article said.

The Banner’s online presence will also see a makeover under the guidance of Colin Redd, the business development manager for Blavity, a media company focusing on Black millennials, the article said.

The terms of the sale are not being disclosed, but Black-led community development financial institution Mill Cities Community Investments supplied financing for the deal.

In his retirement, Miller said he hopes to write a follow-up book to his 2018 title, “Boston’s Banner Years: 1965-2015: A Saga of Black Success,” about growing up in Roxbury and the tenacity of the neighborhood.

“I know the job isn’t done, and I don’t feel that there’s any more that I could have done,” he said. “I know it’s time.”

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @danagerber6.