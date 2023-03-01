Delta pilots approve new contract with hefty raises

Pilots at Delta Air Lines approved a new contract that would increase wages 34 percent by 2026 and make quality-of-life improvements, raising the standard for contract negotiations underway at other large US airlines. Voting was conducted during February and the results were announced Wednesday, with 78 percent of pilots approving the new contract, according to the union that represents them, the Delta Master Executive Council. The raises are valued at more than $7 billion over four years, the union said. The agreement’s strong wage provisions are a reflection of a critical shortage of pilots in the United States and the strong recovery in demand for air travel. Airlines have been hiring thousands of pilots since bookings began picking up in 2021 after the pandemic gutted travel in early 2020. Many airlines offered early retirements and buyout packages to pilots and other employees during the height of the pandemic, thinking demand would recover slowly. They were left short staffed when business picked up much more quickly. The airline’s 15,000 pilots also overwhelmingly approved a separate agreement intended to protect the number of the high-paying positions piloting international flights. That agreement, approved by 90 percent of those who voted, would require Delta to add new international flying jobs whenever it sells more flights operated by foreign airlines that it has partnerships with. The new contract is widely expected to influence pilot negotiations at American Airlines, United Airlines, and Southwest Airlines. — NEW YORK TIMES

RETAIL

Kohl’s had a tough fourth quarter

Kohl’s swung to a surprise fourth-quarter loss and sales slumped as the department store’s customers pulled back on spending with inflation squeezing family budgets. The retailer also issued an annual outlook Wednesday that fell well below Wall Street expectations, sending shares tumbling nearly 2 percent Wednesday. The company reported a loss of $273 million, or $2.49 per share for the quarter ending Jan. 28. Industry analysts had projected per-share profits of 97 cents, according to a poll by FactSet. Kohl’s is under pressure from activist shareholders to turn around its business. It is battling higher costs and a pullback from its price-conscious shoppers who are being more cautious with their spending in the face of rising prices for gas, food, and just about everything else. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

LABOR

Sanders wants Starbucks CEO to testify

Senator Bernie Sanders is moving to subpoena Starbucks chief executive Howard Schultz to testify before his committee on alleged labor violations. The Vermont independent has scheduled a March 8 vote in the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee to compel Schultz to appear before the panel. Sanders previously invited Schultz to testify voluntarily about complaints filed to the National Labor Relations Board that the coffee chain has violated federal labor laws. Starbucks has denied the allegations. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Novavax may go out of business

Novavax said there’s substantial doubt about its ability to stay in business through next year, the latest warning from the company after it struggled to develop and sell a COVID-19 vaccine. Shares of Novavax plunged nearly 26 percent Wednesday. The stock already dropped 25 percent on Tuesday following the news. Manufacturing troubles had delayed the company’s regulatory submissions for its COVID-19 vaccine. By the the time Novavax received authorization for its protein-based shot last year, mRNA vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer already dominated the market. Novavax now finds itself trying to sell its shot as the US government prepares to stop buying COVID vaccines and instead let that responsibility shift to the private market. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

STREAMING

Stranger Things takes to the stage

Netflix’s smash-hit streaming series Stranger Things is about to get its theater debut. The prequel, “Stranger Things: The First Shadow”, will be set in Hawkins in 1959 and follows some familiar characters, including a young Jim Hopper. This will be the streaming giant’s first live stage production. The show will run at London’s Phoenix Theatre in late 2023. It’ll be written by Kate Trefry, who also worked on the TV series. The story is by Trefry, Stranger Things creators the Duffer brothers, and Jack Thorne, who penned the stage play for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Twitter users report outages

Twitter users reported problems loading the service on Wednesday in the latest outage since billionaire Elon Musk took over the company and fired thousands of workers. Users started reporting problems loading tweets from the site just before 10 a.m. London time on Wednesday, according to outage tracking platform, Downdetector. This follows problems last month that prevented users in the United States and Asia from tweeting, checking messages, or following new accounts. Twitter has seen sweeping staff cuts, which started with a 50 percent reduction in employees after Musk took over last year in a bid to drive down costs following his $44 billion acquisition. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACEUTICALS

GSK’s RSV vaccine gets approval of advisory panel

GSK’s vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus won the support of a key panel of US regulatory advisers for use in people 60 and older, as the drug maker races against Pfizer to bring to market the first vaccine for RSV. The panel of 12 outside advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously on Wednesday that GSK’s data show the Arexvy vaccine is effective. The same committee voted earlier 10-2 that company data show the shot is safe. The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee’s recommendations aren’t binding, but are often followed by the agency. Pfizer won the endorsement of the same panel on Tuesday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

YouTube accused of gathering data on children in the UK

YouTube is facing a complaint to the UK’s data protection body over allegations it is unlawfully gathering data on children, in breach of new rules implemented to protect them online. The Information Commissioner’s Office said it would consider the complaint from a charity group that alleges the video sharing website violates the UK’s Children’s Code, introduced in 2020. The charity group, 5Rights, as well as a father of a three young children, complained to the ICO that YouTube is collecting at least the location, viewing habits, and preferences of as many as 5 million children in the UK. A YouTube spokesperson said the platform had made investments to protect children and families, such as starting a dedicated kids app, introducing new data practices for children’s content, and providing more age-appropriate experiences. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

EQUITY

Women in EU countries may not see pay parity until the next century

Progress toward gender pay parity has slowed across the European Union, which means women in some countries could be waiting until at least the turn of the century for equal pay. If progress continues at its current pace, men and women won’t be paid the same on average across the bloc until around 2086, according to Bloomberg calculations and Eurostat figures updated on Wednesday. That means a woman born this year could only expect to earn the same as a man around the same time she’s old enough to retire. — BLOOMBERG NEWS