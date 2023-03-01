As dollar stores proliferate, some communities say no

The mayor, Jerry Huiras, 76, is protective of the lone grocery, a family business that dates back many generations and operates in a downtown dotted with empty storefronts. So when he got wind in late 2020 that Dollar General was planning to open a store near the town limits, and that this fast-growing national discount chain was known for undercutting local grocers with its low prices, Huiras vowed to prevent that outcome in Morgan.

Morgan, Minn., a city of about 800 people, has two restaurants, several churches, a grain elevator, and one small grocery store that sells rib-eye steaks that, according to the mayor, “are the best around.”

A Dollar Tree store in Decatur, Ga. Since 2019, roughly 50 municipalities have enacted moratoriums or other broad limits on dollar store development.

Advertisement

Armed with a petition signed by more than 100 people, Huiras was direct in addressing the developer seeking zoning approval to build the Dollar General. “We just don’t want your store,” Huiras, a Republican, recalled telling him.

Morgan is part of a movement of municipalities across the United States that have pushed back against the dollar store industry’s rapid growth during the pandemic.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

Since 2019, at least 75 communities have voted down proposed dollar stores, while roughly 50 have enacted moratoriums or other broad limits on dollar store development, according to a new report by the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, an organization that is critical of corporate retailers and their impact on communities.

By comparison, from 2015 to 2018, about 25 communities voted down proposed dollar stores while only six enacted moratoriums or ordinances limiting their growth.

Although the number of blocked stores is much smaller than the thousands that Dollar General and similar chains have opened in recent years, the movement against the industry has created an unusual group of allies. On many other issues, they disagree, but they are united in their fight against dollar stores.

Rural, Republican-leaning communities in places like southern Virginia and North Carolina are pushing back against dollar stores. (In 2020, former president Donald Trump easily carried Morgan.) And leaders in cities like Toledo, Ohio, and Birmingham, Ala., have also mounted opposition, saying the stores are fueling crime and unhealthy food choices. Across Georgia, 18 cities and towns have restricted dollar store development, according to the think tank’s report.

Advertisement

The stores typically operate with lean staffing, and their employees, by some measures, are paid at the bottom of the retail industry’s scale. According to a survey by the Economic Policy Institute, a liberal think tank, 92 percent of Dollar General workers earn less than $15 an hour, lower than many other companies surveyed, including Burger King, Walmart, and Dunkin’. About 20 percent of Dollar General workers earn less than $10 an hour.

At the same time, the company is highly profitable. In December, Dollar General said its quarterly operating profit had increased about 10 percent from a year earlier while net sales had increased 11 percent, to $9.5 billion. Dollar Tree, which also owns the Family Dollar chain, is posting strong results as well. On Wednesday, Dollar Tree said its profit in fiscal year 2022 increased 23 percent to $2.2 billion and net sales rose 7.6 percent to $28.3 billion.

More than one-third of all stores that opened in the United States in 2021 and 2022 were dollar stores. Dollar General alone opened 2,060 locations during those years, far more than any other retailer, according to Coresight Research, and the company now operates 19,000, more than twice as many as Walmart and Target combined.

Advertisement

“As divided as Americans are politically, there’s remarkable agreement that too much of what passes as a legitimate business model is, in fact, fundamentally destructive and unfair,” said Stacy Mitchell, a co-executive director of the Institute for Local Self-Reliance. “Federal policymakers have let big corporations run amok. Cities and towns of all stripes have learned that if you want to protect your community, you have to do it yourself.”

Dollar General said it was often filling a void in parts of the country where many retailers did not operate. The company said that 75 percent of its stores were in towns with fewer than 20,000 people, and that it had been significantly increasing the number of its stores that sell produce.

“We believe the passage of moratoria harm customers who depend on us to help them stretch their budgets, particularly in inflationary times,” Dollar General said in a statement.

Dollar Tree said its stores had helped alleviate “food deserts” and revitalize struggling strip malls by providing an affordable and convenient place to shop.

“We often take over vacant space in neighborhoods and areas that are already challenged, keeping centers and other adjacent businesses open and serving communities, especially those that are underserved,” Dollar Tree said in a statement.

The opposition to dollar stores is reminiscent of the pushback against Walmart’s expansion in the 1990s and 2000s and the concern that the giant retailer would wipe out small, Main Street stores.

Advertisement

Mitchell said that antitrust enforcers had failed to act against Walmart but that the Institute for Local Self-Reliance was urging the Biden administration to start reining in the dollar store industry, which has powerful leverage with suppliers that impedes smaller retailers’ ability to compete.

The dollar stores’ growth shows no signs of abating. With inflation still high, discount stores are attracting budget-conscious customers.

In the end, financial analysts say, consumer interest will be the biggest driver of whether the stores continue to spread.

“Sales are really strong,” said Shannon Warner, a partner in the consumer and retail practice of Kearney, a global strategy and management consulting firm. “Consumers are voting for dollar stores with their wallets.”