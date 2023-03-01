It’s time for a Boston tech vibe check

During these conversations, a few things have become clear. Boston remains an exciting place to start a tech company or work for one, but there’s work to be done to ensure it remains relevant and inclusive. Lately, a new wave of community leaders, along with well-known stalwarts, are trying to make that happen.

Over the past few months, I’ve met with investors, CEOs, and tech employees. Over coffee, croissants, and calamari, people have shared their perspectives on the local tech scene — what it’s like now and, more importantly, where it’s headed.

A few months ago, my colleague Scott Kirsner wrote about the “central nodes” of Boston tech, the people who typically have the inside scoop on things happening around town. That made me wonder, who are the up-and-coming people in the space?

There’s definitely a burgeoning group of young people trying to make Boston’s tech scene more vibrant and accessible. Take Kylie Bourjaily, a Boston-based founder who started the InnoCrew to host tech networking events Seaport. Or 186 Ventures, founded by Giuseppe Stuto and Julian Fialkow, which hosts monthly meetups in Back Bay for the crypto and blockchain community.

Investors are increasingly hosting small-group dinners around the city. Next week, some of the Boston tech scene will head to the slopes for a day of networking and skiing. This spring, there will be a crypto conference in Boston.

As a technology reporter, I like to ask people why they do what they do — then more specifically, why they do it in Boston. Why not go somewhere else?

Last week during a panel discussion, Reed Sturtevant from The Engine and Ram Iyer from Akamai told me people continue to live and work in Boston because it’s a tech ecosystem anchored by universities, which produce a steady stream of talent and new ideas. There’s also the sense that people who work in Boston have a sort of grit that’s needed to solve real, challenging, global problems — and survive the snow.

Every tech scene has its ups and downs, but there’s reason to believe Boston’s will remain resilient, especially now.

There are plenty of things to keep an eye on in the coming months and years, too, such as Ginkgo Bioworks’ plan to build a global “biosecurity” network, Toast’s facial recognition patent, the CloudKitchens food delivery warehouse in Roxbury, and Amazon’s bid to buy iRobot, just to name a few.

Despite an entire newsletter essay on why Boston is an exciting place to be a tech reporter, this one is sadly my last. Next week I’m moving to San Francisco for a new job at The Information, where I’ll be covering Amazon Web Services, other cloud providers, and cloud customers.

But the Boston Globe is continuing to ramp up its tech coverage — they’re hiring for my role here — and in a couple of months we’ll publish our 2023 Tech Power Players 50, the second annual list of the most influential and interesting people in the local technology scene. The Globe’s tech team, led by business editor Greg Huang and reporters Aaron Pressman, Scott Kirsner, and Hiawatha Bray, has much more in store for this year.

I’ll truly miss working with all of you. You’re what makes Boston so great.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8 and on Instagram @anissagardizy.journalism.