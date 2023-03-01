Bird sightings on Cape Cod

The first killdeer have begun to return, with up to three reported from various open grassy places like schools and airports.

A Townsend’s warbler, a species of western North America, was photographed in a private backyard in West Barnstable.

Recent sightings (through Feb. 21) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Sightings at High Head in North Truro included a Eurasian green-winged teal, 50 greater scaup, 5 American woodcocks, a Northern saw-whet owl, 2 gray catbirds, a fox sparrow, an Eastern towhee, and 2 white-crowned sparrows.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a Pacific loon, 16 common murres, 2 thick-billed murres, 900 razorbills, a black guillemot, 25 Iceland gulls, a glaucous gull, and 2 common ravens.

Other sightings around the Cape included 11 black vultures in Bourne; a continuing black-headed gull in Hyannis; great egrets in Yarmouth; single Baltimore orioles in South Yarmouth, East Harwich, Falmouth, and elsewhere; a clay-colored sparrow in Dennis; 2 Western willets continuing at Forest Beach in Chatham; a short-eared owl in Orleans; 20 red crossbills in Wellfleet; and an evening grosbeak in Provincetown.

If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org .



