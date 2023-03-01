fb-pixel Skip to main content
BIRD SIGHTINGS

Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Updated March 1, 2023, 13 minutes ago

Recent sightings (through Feb. 21) as reported to Mass Audubon.

A Townsend’s warbler, a species of western North America, was photographed in a private backyard in West Barnstable.

The first killdeer have begun to return, with up to three reported from various open grassy places like schools and airports.

Sightings at High Head in North Truro included a Eurasian green-winged teal, 50 greater scaup, 5 American woodcocks, a Northern saw-whet owl, 2 gray catbirds, a fox sparrow, an Eastern towhee, and 2 white-crowned sparrows.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a Pacific loon, 16 common murres, 2 thick-billed murres, 900 razorbills, a black guillemot, 25 Iceland gulls, a glaucous gull, and 2 common ravens.

Advertisement

Other sightings around the Cape included 11 black vultures in Bourne; a continuing black-headed gull in Hyannis; great egrets in Yarmouth; single Baltimore orioles in South Yarmouth, East Harwich, Falmouth, and elsewhere; a clay-colored sparrow in Dennis; 2 Western willets continuing at Forest Beach in Chatham; a short-eared owl in Orleans; 20 red crossbills in Wellfleet; and an evening grosbeak in Provincetown.

If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.


Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video