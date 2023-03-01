Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Feb. 21) as reported to Mass Audubon.
A Townsend’s warbler, a species of western North America, was photographed in a private backyard in West Barnstable.
The first killdeer have begun to return, with up to three reported from various open grassy places like schools and airports.
Sightings at High Head in North Truro included a Eurasian green-winged teal, 50 greater scaup, 5 American woodcocks, a Northern saw-whet owl, 2 gray catbirds, a fox sparrow, an Eastern towhee, and 2 white-crowned sparrows.
Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a Pacific loon, 16 common murres, 2 thick-billed murres, 900 razorbills, a black guillemot, 25 Iceland gulls, a glaucous gull, and 2 common ravens.
Other sightings around the Cape included 11 black vultures in Bourne; a continuing black-headed gull in Hyannis; great egrets in Yarmouth; single Baltimore orioles in South Yarmouth, East Harwich, Falmouth, and elsewhere; a clay-colored sparrow in Dennis; 2 Western willets continuing at Forest Beach in Chatham; a short-eared owl in Orleans; 20 red crossbills in Wellfleet; and an evening grosbeak in Provincetown.
