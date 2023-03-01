Bates College elects its first Black president

Jenkins will assume his position July 1, becoming the first Black president of the liberal arts college in Lewiston, Maine, according to a Wednesday statement from the school.

After an international search for the next leader of Bates College, trustees unanimously elected Garry W. Jenkins, dean of the University of Minnesota Law School, as its ninth president.

Garry W. Jenkins will become the new president of Bates College on July 1.

Chair of the Board of Trustees John Gillespie said Jenkins has spoken compellingly about the school’s mission, which include providing a rigorous and personal educational experience, expanding access and the culture of collaboration.

“He profoundly understands and embodies Bates’ mission,” Gillespie said, according to the statement.

Jenkins was chosen during a special trustees meeting on Monday. He will succeed Clayton Spencer, who announced in June that she would step down after 11 years at the end of the academic year.

Jenkins said the school’s culture resonates with him.

“We are at a pivotal moment for American society and higher education,” Jenkins said, according to the statement. “The world urgently needs leaders who have been challenged, developed, and nurtured by Bates.”

Since 2016, Jenkins has been dean and a professor of the University of Minnesota Law School, where he elminated a budget deficit, doubled the endowment, and expanded the demographic and academic profiles of its students, the statement said.

President of the University of Minnesota Joan T.A. Gabel called Jenkins a “proven and powerful force” who was committed to diversity, equity and inclusion on their campus.

“Garry has been an invaluable partner,” Gabel said, according to the statement. “I have leaned on his innovation, creativity, and collaborative leadership ... Garry cares deeply about the communities he serves.”

Jenkins has also been a law professor and an associate dean at Ohio State University’s Moritz College of Law, the statement said, where he co-founded a program that teaches leadership skills, considered one of the first such programs at a law school in the country. His former colleague and longtime friend Donald B. Tobin said Jenkins is purposeful about everything he does.

“As a leader, he makes sure that everyone is heard,” Tobin said, according to the statement. “He works toward consensus, and once he acts he is confident and clear in the direction that needs to be taken.”

A former student of Jenkins at Moritz, Melissa Baker Linville, said Jenkin helped his students think expansively about future opportunities. Linville, a Bates graduate, said Jenkins reminded her of her favorite Bates professors, the statement said.

Jenkins, who grew up in northern New Jersey, has graduated from Haverford College, the Harvard Kennedy School, and the Harvard Law School, where he was editor-in-chief of the Harvard Civil Rights–Civil Liberties Law Review, the statement said.





