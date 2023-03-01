Brockton pedestrian was struck and killed by two vehicles, officials say

A Brockton man died Tuesday evening after he was apparently struck by two cars while crossing a roadway, one of which did not stop, authorities said.
Leland Thompson, 70, was pronounced dead at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, according to a statement Wednesday from the Plymouth district attorney’s office.
Police are searching for one of the drivers involved, who drove away in a white Jeep Wrangler after striking Thompson near 690 North Quincy St. shortly before 6:45 p.m., the statement said.
Thompson was allegedly struck by a Buick Enclave when attempting to cross the roadway, the statement said.
The driver of the Buick immediately stopped and made attempts to stop traffic in the area, the statement said.
Then, a Jeep Wrangler “appeared to make contact” with the lower portion of Thompson’s body, the statement said. The driver of the Jeep did not stop, the statement said.
The investigation is ongoing.
