Brockton pedestrian was struck and killed by two vehicles, officials say

A Brockton man died Tuesday evening after he was apparently struck by two cars while crossing a roadway, one of which did not stop, authorities said.

Leland Thompson, 70, was pronounced dead at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, according to a statement Wednesday from the Plymouth district attorney’s office.

Police are searching for one of the drivers involved, who drove away in a white Jeep Wrangler after striking Thompson near 690 North Quincy St. shortly before 6:45 p.m., the statement said.