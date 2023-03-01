Ceiling panel falls at Harvard Square MBTA station

An insulation panel fell from the ceiling Wednesday afternoon near the platform at the Harvard Square MBTA station on the Red Line, authorities said.

A second insulation panel was removed from the ceiling as structural engineers inspected the ceiling to determine the cause, MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo wrote in a statement.

There were no injuries due to the incident, which occurred around 4 p.m., Pesaturo said. The area was cordoned off around 4:20 p.m, Pesaturo said.