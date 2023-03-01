Celebrating a ‘rock star’ for Women’s History Month: Dr. Rebecca Lee Crumpler, first Black woman to earn medical degree in US

Lisa Braxton-Reid, president of the Greater Boston section, said selecting Crumpler to honor for this year’s event was inspired by the recent “work and sacrifice,” of frontline healthcare workers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Greater Boston Section of the National Council of Negro Women, will present a special program about Crumpler at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Salvation Army Kroc Center at 650 Dudley St. in Roxbury.

As Women’s History Month begins Wednesday, the local chapter of a national Black women’s group is set to take a look back at one of Boston’s own trailblazers: Dr. Rebecca Lee Crumpler, the first Black woman to earn a medical degree in the United States.

“For Women’s History Month, let’s take a look into the past, to the heroes of the past,” Braxon-Reid said in a telephone interview. “We felt that, to use modern parlance, Dr. Crumpler was a rock star and she’s someone who can inspire young girls and women.”

Crumpler was born in Delaware in 1831 and grew up with an aunt in Pennsylvania who often cared for sick neighbors, according to her biography on the US National Library of Medicine’s website.

She moved to Charlestown by 1852 and over the next eight years worked as a nurse. She was admitted to the New England Female Medical College in 1860 and in 1864 graduated as the first African American woman in the country to earn an M.D., according to the biography.

Crumpler was also the only Black woman to graduate from that college, a forerunner to the Boston University Aram V. Chobanian & Edward Avedisian School of Medicine.

She practiced in Boston for a short period and then moved to Richmond, Va., in 1865 after the Civil War ended, the biography said. There, along with other Black physicians, Crumpler cared for freed slaves.

She later moved back to Boston into Beacon Hill and by 1880, she lived in Hyde Park. Her book, “A Book of Medical Discourses,” released in 1883, was one of the very first medical publications by an African American person, according to the National Library of Medicine.

Braxton-Reid said that Crumpler pushed ahead, “in spite of all that was against her,” during a time when “there was so much racism that was pervasive,” an inspiring feat.

“We should honor the heroes and sheroes who are from Boston and from the Boston area,” Braxton-Reid said.

Crumpler married two times and had one child, according to the National Park Service. She died in 1895 and was buried in Fairview Cemetery in Hyde Park alongside her husband Arthur, who died in 1910.

In 2020, Crumpler and Arthur received gravestones following a fundraising effort by the Friends of the Hyde Park Branch Library and the Hyde Park Historical Society.

Victoria Gall, who is set to speak at the Saturday event, had learned about Crumpler and the lack of headstones for her and her husband, bringing about the fundraiser.

“We can’t wait to hear what Victoria Gall has to say, all that she did to champion this — she’s also an inspiration,” Braxton-Reid said.

The Saturday presentation is free and lunch is complimentary. Braxton-Reid said she hopes those who attend will be able to walk away with more than just knowledge of Crumpler.

“I hope that they will be energized and inspired to fulfill their dreams and also advocate for the causes that they believe in as Dr. Crumpler did,” Braxton-Reid said.





Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.