Crashes, icy roads cause delays during Wednesday morning commute

Drivers were warned to watch out for black ice Wednesday and there were several crashes on local highways during the morning commute.
The National Weather Service said temperatures across almost all of southern New England were at or below freezing Wednesday morning, and drivers should be prepared for dangerous conditions, especially on untreated surfaces.
“Roads that appear wet may actually be icy, so please drive with extra caution,” the weather service said.
At 9:15 a.m. the state Department of Transportation reported a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on Interstate 95 south in Peabody. The left lane was closed to traffic as a result, officials said.
Advertisement
An hour earlier, a crash on Interstate 495 south in Littleton had reduced travel to three lanes, according to Mass511.com.
Crashes were also reported on Interstate 93 south in Wilmington and on Route 3 south in Weymouth. As of 9:15 a.m. those crashes had been cleared, according to Mass511.com.
Icy road conditions were also reported in Billerica and a vehicle crashed into a pole in Stow at 5:34 a.m., according to police.
From:Stow Dispatch— STOW MA POLICE DEPARTMENT (@stwpublicsafety) March 1, 2023
MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
3/1/2023 5:34AM
District: SOUTH
Addr: 218 SUDBURY RD
Stow, MA 01775
03/01/2023 0534 Brazao, Laurel
SINGLE CAR ACCIDENT. HIT POLE
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.