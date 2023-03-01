DEM notes another leak at Rhode Island sewage plant

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said that it first learned of the incident from a post on Twitter by a constituent on Wednesday. The environmental agency is investigating and said the spill of raw sewage into the Blackstone River is “ongoing.”

PROVIDENCE — The Woonsocket Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility, which treats about 10 million gallons of sewage daily, has sprung another leak.

Woonsocket could face fines up to $25,000 a day for each day of the advisory.

A previous leak June 5, 2022, lasted for 12 days, according to DEM.

During the incident last year, Jacobs, the vendor that operates the Woonsocket plant, notified the state that the treatment process had been disrupted and solid waste was no longer being separated before it was discharged into the Blackstone River.

Water that is released into the river by the plant is first treated with chlorine to kill organisms such as escherichia coli (also known as e. coli), which is present in fecal matter. The pollutants are removed in accordance with the facility’s state discharge permit before the water can be returned to the Blackstone River.

But on Wednesday, the environmental agency found that the water being released has only been “partly treated,” the DEM said in an email.

DEM said as a precaution, it is advising the public to refrain from both primary contact recreational water activities (wading, swimming) and secondary contact activities (canoeing, kayaking, rowing, and fishing) and to avoid consuming any fish from the river from the location of the discharge, around 11 Cumberland Hill Road in Woonsocket. The water flows south to the Slater Mill Dam in Pawtucket.

The advisory is in effect until further notice.

The treatment plant is operated by a private contractor, Jacobs, which is under investigation by DEM for a series of unpermitted discharges (loss of treatment) between March and June 2022. DEM is also monitoring steps being taken by the city and its contractor to return to full operation.

