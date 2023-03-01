Man dies after vehicle goes off road into river in Errol, N.H., State Police say

At around 5:40 p.m., the car was heading south on Route 16, about two miles from the Route 26 intersection, when the driver lost control, according to New Hampshire State Police.

A vehicle sped off the road Tuesday night and crashed into Androscoggin River in Errol, N.H., killing the driver, State Police said.

The driver, identified as James Novick, 51, of Berlin, N.H., crossed the center line “and into the northbound lane before traveling off the roadway on the left,” police said.

Novick was extricated from the submerged vehicle and taken to a local hospital, but later died, State Police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. “Any witnesses or drivers with dash camera footage are encouraged to contact New Hampshire State Police Troop F or Trooper Jacob DeRosa by calling (603)846-3333 or sending an email to jacob.d.derosa@dos.nh.gov,” the statement said.

