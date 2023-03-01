DeSantis, other officials file motion to dismiss federal lawsuit in Martha’s Vineyard migrant case

Attorneys for DeSantis, a prominent Republican long thought to be mulling a 2024 White House bid , and the other named defendants argued in the motion that the suit should be dismissed in part because the plaintiffs’ allegations deal with actions that occurred mainly in Texas and Florida, rather than Massachusetts.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and other officials there filed a motion Tuesday in federal court in Boston to dismiss a lawsuit brought against them by advocates alleging the officials plotted to dupe migrants in Texas into flying to Martha’s Vineyard last year with false promises of work and housing opportunities.

“Plaintiffs obviously disagree with Florida’s policies and political leaders,” said the dismissal motion, asserting that such animus isn’t “a valid legal basis for hauling Florida, one of its agencies, the head of its executive branch, and three other state officials into a Massachusetts courtroom.”

Nonsense, according to Iván Espinoza-Madrigal, executive director of the Boston-based group Lawyers for Civil Rights,cq which initially filed the suit in September 2022 on behalf of the migrants, most of whom arrived in the US from Venezuela.

“The bottom line is that Governor DeSantis doesn’t want to be hauled into a Massachusetts court, but he surely hauled distressed migrants to Martha’s Vineyard without compunction,” Espinoza-Madrigal said in a statement Wednesday.

His group had filed suit days after some four dozen migrants arrived on Martha’s Vineyard on planes paid for by the state of Florida, according to officials and legal filings. The plaintiffs allege that a former US Army spy named Perla Huerta, acting at the direction of the Florida officials, recruited the migrants outside a resource center for new arrivals in San Antonio.

Huerta, the plaintiffs allege, working with “the connivance” of DeSantis and the other officials, duped the migrants into boarding the flights with promises of “employment, housing, educational opportunities” in the Northeast, prompting them to board the planes which traveled first to Florida and then continued to the Vineyard.

The plaintiffs allege the entire scheme was a “stunt” meant to exploit “political fervor over immigration to boost Defendant DeSantis’s national profile,” by sending migrants to so-called sanctuary jurisdictions, records show.

But in their dismissal motion Tuesday, lawyers for DeSantis and the other officials said their clients, in arranging for a private company to transport the migrants, were acting in their official capacities under a section of state law that appropriated millions of public funds to pay for migrant transports.

Florida and other states “overwhelmed” by the recent influx of migrants over the southern border, the motion said, have a legitimate interest in sending new arrivals to other locations like Massachusetts that “don’t bear the brunt of this problem.” Doing so, the motion continued, “alleviates the stress, spreads the burden, and provides better living conditions for the migrants themselves.”

The motion said Huerta provided the migrants with “meals, necessities, and shelter in a hotel” before the flights, adding that some of them had nowhere to go following a brief stay in a San Antonio shelter after they were processed by immigration authorities.

And, the motion said, all the migrants signed a form before boarding the flights, written in Spanish and English, indicating the final destination was Massachusetts.

Espinoza-Madrigal, of Lawyers for Civil Rights, said Wednesday that DeSantis and his co-defendants argued in their dismissal motion that Huerta was essentially “running around plotting on her own,” but she was not.

“It is not surprising that Governor DeSantis and his co-defendants are throwing up every procedural argument they can think of, in a desperate attempt to avoid facing the music for this callous political stunt,” he said.

DeSantis’s lawyers said in their dismissal motion that the plaintiffs assert the governor was “motivated by his policy preferences regarding the U.S. border” in orchestrating the transfer.

“But his policy motivations are consistent with a good-faith implementation” of Florida state law, the dismissal motion said. “And policy motivations alone are not sufficient to plausibly allege bad faith” or “reprehensible” conduct on the governor’s part.

And while the plaintiffs cited Desantis’s political support for the migrant transfer program, they make no specific allegations that he “ordered, orchestrated, engineered, or took part in a plan to deceive migrants to travel to Massachusetts,” the dismissal motion said.

Besides DeSantis, the other defendants named in the lawsuit include Florida Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue, state public safety czar Lawrence A. Keefe, DeSantis chief of staff James Uthmeier, Huerta, the state of Florida, the Florida Department of Transportation, transport company Vertol Systems (which flew the migrants), and Vertol president James Montgomerie, per legal filings.

“As outlined in our complaint, the defendants hatched and executed a shameful plan to induce vulnerable Latinx immigrants in Texas to board privately chartered flights through false promises of jobs, shelter, and immigration assistance,” said Espinoza-Madrigal, of Lawyers for Civil Rights.

“We are confident in our case and look forward to proceeding towards trial,” he said. “Using human beings as political props is both morally repugnant and illegal.”

The lawsuit remains pending. Plaintiffs are seeking “compensatory and punitive damages” as well as a judicial order barring the Florida officials from conducting additional migrant transfers, a practice the governor’s legal team repeatedly defended in its dismissal motion.

“There is nothing illegal about voluntarily transporting migrants to other parts of the United States after they have been processed by federal authorities,” the dismissal motion said. “States controlled by both major political parties do it.”

