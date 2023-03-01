Free community college for Mass. residents is a key part of Governor Healey’s budget proposal

In an event Wednesday morning at Bunker Hill Community College, Healey proposed setting aside $20 million in the 2024 state budget for her MassReconnect program, which would enable residents 25 and older who have completed high school or some college credits to receive a degree at no cost.

Now, as part of her first budget proposal since taking over the Governor’s office, she’ll will move to make that plan a reality.

For a year on the campaign trail, Maura Healey pitched a plan to help adults across Massachusetts go to community college for free.

The measure is aimed at addressing skill gaps and workforce shortages in the state’s economy, Healey said, at a time when companies are struggling to hire even as workers are stretching to qualify for jobs in new and growing industries.

“Workforce shortages have impacted nearly all sectors of our economy, but we have an incredible opportunity before us to train the next generation of workers and increase opportunities for all,” Healey said. “The MassReconnect program, as well as the other investments in education and workforce development that we call for in our budget, will be transformative for hundreds of thousands of our residents. More students than ever before will be able to advance or complete their educations and set themselves up for a successful career in in-demand industries like health care, engineering, advanced manufacturing and tech.”

Students enter Bunker Hill Community College. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The MassReconnect program would give more than 1.8 million residents who have a high school diploma or equivalency, many of whom are students of color, the financial flexibility to consider advancing their education without having to worry about incurring unaffordable debt, according to Healey’s statement. It would cover the cost of tuition, fees, books and supplies as well as provide funding for career and wraparound support services to encourage retention and degree-completion.

It can also help bring back students who have received some college credit but did not finish their degree.

As of July 2020, nearly 696,000 Massachusetts residents had some college credit but no degree — the majority of whom are over 25. The MassReconnect program is modeled on programs in Tennessee and Michigan.

Tennessee’s program launched in 2018, and allows students 23 and over to enroll. Michigan’s program was introduced in 2020, and as of last year, has enrolled over 100,000 students.

The proposal will go to the Legislature as part of Healey’s budget package, to be filed Wednesday afternoon. Senate President Karen Spilka has also advocated free community college, though her plan would cover costs for all students, not just adults. House Speaker Ron Mariano has said he’d need to study the costs before committing to any plan.

Either way, community college educators welcomed the news Wednesday.

“The MassReconnect Program will be a gamechanger for community colleges and hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts residents,” said Dr. Pam Eddinger, president of Bunker Hill Community College.

There are about 1.8 million people in the state aged 25 or older who have a high school diploma or equivalent but no higher education credential, said Nate Mackinnon, executive director of Massachusetts Association of Community Colleges.

“MassReconnect opens the doors to a college education for adults across the Commonwealth while simultaneously helping to build a skilled workforce pipeline for industries across the state.” Mackinnon said.

