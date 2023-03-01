Healey unveils first state budget proposal, plans for $1 billion in ‘millionaires tax’ revenue

While just an opening bid, Healey’s fiscal year 2024 spending plan reflects some of the early promises from the campaign trail. It pumps an additional $105 million toward the office overseeing energy and the environment. Spending on colleges and universities would grow by nearly 25 percent, and it would dedicate nearly $1.5 billion toward early education and care.

After weeks of teasing pieces of her first spending plan, Governor Maura Healey on Wednesday unveiled a $55.5 billion budget blueprint that would dramatically hike spending on environmental and higher education initiatives, pour new money into child care, and begin parceling out revenue generated by a new surtax on the wealthy.

Healey’s administration said it did not include in the budget plan any proposals for new broad-based tax increases. Overall, Healey would spend roughly 4 percent more over last year’s budget. That includes using $1 billion generated by a new constitutional amendment raising taxes on annual earnings above $1 million, the so-called millionaires tax approved by voters last fall.

Healey is filing the proposal alongside a nearly $1 billion tax code overhaul she first unveiled Monday. That package includes a proposal to combine two existing tax credits into one and give Massachusetts families $600 per child or dependent, as well as plans to slash the state’s tax rate on short-term capital gains and reshape Massachusetts’ estate tax — two proposals that have the backing of business leaders.

Healey earlier Monday also detailed a cornerstone piece of the budget plan, a proposal to set aside $20 million for a new program that would enable residents 25 and older who have completed high school or some college credits to receive a community college degree at no cost.

Here are some highlights from the budget plan, which will now go to the Legislature:

Millionaires tax

Healey’s budget plan is the first to divvy up revenue from the so-called millionaires tax, with proposals to spread $1 billion among an array of education and transportation initiatives, including at least $186 million going to the MBTA and $360 million to higher education.

Narrowly passed by voters on the November ballot, the constitutional amendment increases the state’s 5 percent income tax rate to 9 percent on annual income exceeding $1 million, and could generate billions of new dollars for the state in the years ahead.

Healey and state lawmakers agreed to use $1 billion this year from the new tax. Healey, in turn, is proposing to create a separate trust fund where the money could flow and be designated specifically for education and transportation, as required. Her administration said Wednesday the new funding would be in addition to current spending on transportation and education.

For next fiscal year, the largest chunk of the revenue would flow toward higher education, with $93 million to expand financial aid and $59 million to help fund a new initiative that would lock in tuition for students within the University of Massachusetts and state university systems, insulating them from any tuition increases across their four years.

The MBTA would also get $181 million for capital projects, and $5 million for what her administration described as startup costs for a means-tested fares program, which would cut fares for low-income riders.

Notably, just $10 million — or 1 percent of the new revenue — would go toward the state’s K-12 schools, to fund an early college pathways program.

Her plan would also require that additional spending from the fund each year be capped at 3 percent, and that it maintain a minimum balance of at least one-third the spending limit. For example, in addition to spending being limited to $1 billion this year, it would also have to keep a balance of at least $333 million. Then, in fiscal year 2024, spending would then be capped at $1.03 billion, while the floor moves to $340 million.

State revenue officials have said the new surtax could generate far more than officials are budgeting with anywhere from $1.4 billion to $1.7 billion coming in during the next fiscal year.

Housing

The governor’s budget proposal includes funding for various of the governor’s housing-related campaign promises, including funding to create a cabinet-level housing secretary, the first of its kind since the Dukakis administration.

The budget includes nearly $1 billion dollars to create the new office, which will be dubbed the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities. A bill to enshrine the office in state law was expected to be filed Wednesday.

Healey’s housing budget also addresses the state’s burgeoning homelessness crisis by deploying $7,000 per household in emergency rental assistance and $324 million for emergency assistance family shelters.

The emergency assistance funding would give a boost to an overwhelmed system, providing 4,700 units of family shelter for homeless and migrant families, about 30 percent more from last fiscal year’s baseline capacity.

Budget officials project that the system will likely serve about 338 new families per month in the next fiscal year. On Tuesday alone, the state saw 14 new families enter the emergency assistance system.

It also includes funding to increase the number of vouchers for low-income tenants and people with disabilities.

“There’s been a lot of growth in a number of these programs in the past couple years, and we’re certainly happy to be able to continue to increase funding for these important programs that provide a safety net for folks on the edge of housing insecurities,” said Matthew Gorzkowicz, Healey’s budget secretary.

Early education

Healey and legislative leadership have long called for fixes to the state’s long-overlooked child care industry, which has been plagued with staffing shortages and long wait lists due to a lack of public funding.

In 2020, the Legislature created a commission to address the issue, which recommended $1.5 billion in additional funding to stabilize existing programs, raise subsidies, expand the number of families who can receive those subsidies, and increase pay for child care workers.

Her budget proposal takes many of the recommendations into consideration, and reflects her promise to address the languishing system.

She proposes $475 million to fund what are called C3 grants for child care providers, both those that accept families that receive subsidies and those who don’t. Healey’s budget proposal also would expand a child and family tax credit to allow $600 per dependent — with no cap on the number of credits — to help families care for their children and elderly dependents.

She also proposes an additional $20 million for rate increases for early education providers in fiscal year 2024 and $25 million to expand access to financial assistance, which her office estimates would serve 2,200 additional families in need.

Transportation

In her inaugural speech, Healey promised to propose funding for 1,000 more jobs within the MBTA, though the agency has already struggled to fill vacancies that exist.

But Healey’s plan does not include additional funding for the 1,000 new positions; instead, it includes funding “to help [the MBTA] hire” for the unfilled, but budgeted, vacancies the agency already has, Healey aides said.

Her budget includes $529 million for the state’s Department of Transportation, $100 million for local transportation projects, and $187 million of additional funding for the embattled MBTA, on top of what it would receive through the millionaires tax revenue. The agency, which is funded through a variety of other sources including a cut of the state sales tax revenue, has faced a slew of safety concerns due to aging infrastructure, defects, and worker shortages.

The proposed budget also lays the groundwork for the West-East rail project to connect the farthest-flung regions of the state, and recommends $12.5 million to start that process, including track improvements in Pittsfield and the design of future stations.

Healey’s administration is also proposing $28 million to implement a new law that allows for people without legal immigration status to apply for driver’s licenses and $500,000 to translate commercial driver’s license permit tests into eight languages.

MassHealth

The biggest chunk of the proposal, as usual, is spending on the state’s Medicaid program, known as MassHealth, where Healey is budgeting for $19.8 billion, nearly $2 billion less than the current year.

The drop is tied, in part, to the state beginning the process of culling potentially 300,000 people from its MassHealth rolls. During the COVID-19 pandemic, states received a huge bump in federal funding to allow people to remain on Medicaid. In turn, caseloads in Massachusetts have swelled to 2.3 million people and state officials expect them to continue to grow into the spring.

The state is expected in May to begin the so-called redetermination process — determining who is still eligible to remain on MassHealth — which Healey’s administration projects will slim the program’s rolls to just under 2 million people by April 2024.

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross. Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.