It’s March 1. Time to catch up on college 🏀

In all seriousness, if you want to get to know this team in-depth, you should check out all the excellent Friars coverage in Rhode Island that you can find here and here and here and here and here and here and here . But check this cheat sheet.

If you haven’t been paying close attention to the Friars this season, they’re quite good once again, and I’m here to help you catch up so that your friends at work think you’ve had great seats at The AMP all season long.

It’s officially March, which means it’s time to get excited for “Ted Lasso,” “Succession,” and the Providence College men’s basketball team to make its run in the postseason.

Unbeaten at home

The No. 20 Friars are a perfect 15-0 at The AMP, and if they take care of business tonight against No. 19 Xavier and Saturday against Seton Hall, they’ll lock up the No. 2 seed in next week’s Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden. They appear to be a safe bet to play next Thursday night at MSG, although if they lose their final two games and Creighton wins out, they could face a brutal afternoon matchup in the quarterfinals against UConn.

PC and Xavier have one of the best rivalries in all of college basketball right now, with their last three games being settled in overtime, triple overtime, and by a Jared Bynum last-second shot. If you’re not going to the game tonight, you can watch it at 6:30 p.m. on Fox Sports.

Another amazing job by Coach Cooley

Even if you know nothing about this team, the safest thing you can say to show you’re on the bandwagon is “Ed Cooley always gets the most from his guys.” The Friars have an entirely new starting five from last year’s team that made the Sweet 16, and they’re still rolling. They’re getting big contributions from familiar faces like guard Bynum and big man Ed Croswell, while transfers Bryce Hopkins, Devin Carter, and Noah Locke have had fantastic seasons. There are times when Hopkins looks like the best player in the Big East, and Carter is an elite defender.

Side note: If you want to overdo your Friars passion with some trivia, you can tell your friends that Carter’s dad, Anthony, played 13 seasons in the NBA, and his agent famously made a mistake that cost Anthony millions of dollars. The agent paid him back.

A lock for March Madness

No matter what happens in their final two games and next week in the Big East Tournament, the Friars are going to qualify for the NCAA Tournament, too. That means you’ll be able to pick them in your work brackets. (Warning: you cannot legally bet on local college teams in Rhode Island … yet.) A lot can change, but ESPN’s current projection has Providence as a No. 7 seed in the big dance.

The other Rhode Island teams

The URI men have struggled this season, so they have to win the Atlantic 10 Tournament to make the NCAA Tournament (not happening). Bryant has moved up to the America East Conference, and they’ve shown they can compete, but they, too, need to win the conference tournament to qualify for the NCAAs. If Brown wins Saturday at Yale, they’ll qualify for the Ivy League Tournament for the first time.

The URI women went 14-2 to win a share of the Atlantic 10 regular season title. They play Friday in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament. ESPN’s projection has them as the “next four out” for the NCAA Tournament, so they might need to win the A-10 to qualify for the big dance.

