Man charged with child porn after Boston sting operation

Sani Zuntu, 24, was charged in the Central Division of Boston Municipal Court on one count of possession of child pornography and one count of distributing obscene matter, according to a statement from Hayden’s office.

A Revere man who unwittingly shared images of child pornography with undercover police, whom he agreed to meet at a Boston hotel, was ordered held in lieu of $50,000 bail at his arraignment Wednesday, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office.

He was also ordered to stay away from schools and anyone under 18, have no employment that involves contact with children, surrender his passport and be strapped with a GPS device if released, the statement said.

Advertisement

Zuntu is scheduled to return to court April 4.

“I hope this incident sends a message to anyone else contemplating viewing this type of material,” said Hayden in the statement. “It’s harmful to children and you will be prosecuted.”

Zuntu on Tuesday allegedly sent the investigators online messages including videos depicting adults sexually molesting children, the statement said. Unbeknownst to Zuntu, the receiver of the message was a covert unit made up of members from the Boston Police Crimes Against Children and Human Trafficking units and the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, the statement said.

Later in the communication, Zuntu agreed to meet the “covert investigators” at a Boston hotel room, where he was eventually arrested, the statement said.

The investigators identified themselves when Zuntu entered the room, the statement said, and seized an iPhone, an HP laptop and an iPad from Zuntu.





Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.