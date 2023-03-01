March arrives, bringing an end to a mild meteorological winter

With climatological winter in the books it was the fifth-warmest on record in Boston and had the fewest night below 30 degrees on record. It was also the seventh least-snowy to date with only 11.5 inches of snow back in 2007 there were only 6.4 inches during the December to February time frame.

Welcome to March. This is the first day of climatological or meteorological spring and marks the beginning of the three months between winter and summer.

Winters are continuing to be warmer on average, mostly a result of anthropogenic warming. NOAA Data

And now we’re onto the next season. We’ve been gaining daylight for 2 and 1/2 months and are entering the month with the greatest increase of light. Plants and animals and of course humans are all responding to the added sunshine.

Advertisement

By the time the month is done we will have increased the gap between sunrise and sunset by an hour and 26 minutes. Average march snowfall is about 9 inches in Boston and around 14 in Worcester. But that’s just an average — there are plenty of years where we are significantly above or below those numbers. High temperatures this month average in the low 40s to start and right around that 50-degree mark to finish.

Average highs continue to increase over the next six weeks, reaching the 50s by early April. NOAA

Our first chance of any March snowfall will come Friday evening as a storm system moves east from the center of the country and redevelops off the coast. The amount of warm air associated with the storm, the exact placement of the ultimate rain-snow line, and how fast the storm moves will all determine whether you’re shoveling or listening to the sound of water on the roof.

Presently it looks like areas north of the Mass Pike are likely to see the most snow and areas over Southeastern Massachusetts should mainly be rain. Of course, Boston is in the middle of that, which means we won’t know for another day or two how that will play out. The probability map below shows which areas could receive more than 4 inches of snow Friday night and Saturday.

Advertisement

The probability of heavy snow from Saturday’s storm is highest north of Boston, but this can easily shift southward with new data. NOAA

Notice at the present time there is low chance of much snow in Boston, but a shift southward of these probabilities and quickly the city ends up with plowable snow. I will be watching the trends of the guidance the next couple of days as this will help determine how the forecast plays out for the weekend.

After this storm the weather looks chilly, but mainly storm free for next week.