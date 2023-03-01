Mother sues city of Northampton over teen’s suicide after years of alleged bullying

The teenager and her mother said they quickly reported the bullying, according to a $2.5 million wrongful death lawsuit filed against the city in January. But despite acknowledging the problem, school officials failed to intervene or properly investigate at that time, the lawsuit claims.

The girls would allegedly track her location and alert other students to gather outside her math class and block her path. They told the student, who was biracial, that she was not “black enough” to wear braids. They threatened to scar her face because she thought she was “too beautiful.”

When her first year at Northampton High School began in 2018, she was immediately harassed and bullied by three classmates, her mother alleges.

On Jan. 30, 2020, the 16-year-old broke into tears in front of her mother, saying she did not “understand why they [could not] keep her safe.” Later that day, the girl killed herself.

“What you have here is a systematic failure on behalf of a school district to fulfill its obligation to students to protect their physical and mental well-being,” Laura Mangini, an attorney representing the girl’s family, said Tuesday.

Mangini said she believes administrators intentionally misclassified the strife as “peer on peer conflict instead of bullying,” which reduced their obligations to investigate the allegations and implement a safety plan for the girl earlier. She said the incidents clearly meet the school district’s and the state’s definitions of bullying.

In 2010, after the suicides of South Hadley High School student Phoebe Prince and 11-year-old Carl Joseph Walker-Hoover of Springfield, both victims of bullying, Massachusetts enacted a law requiring all school employees to report suspected incidents of bullying to school administrators and for principals or other designated educators to investigate each case.

That law, updated in 2014, defines bullying as repeated verbal, written, or physical acts that cause physical or emotional harm — or fuel “reasonable fear of harm” — to a victim or their property, acts that create a hostile environment at school, and acts that infringe on the rights of the victim or disrupt school operations.

In the 2019-2020 school year, the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said it received 1,409 substantiated reports of bullying from 239 districts. For the 2020-2021 school, the most recent year for which data is available and when most students were learning virtually, the department received 500 reports from 151 districts.

At times, such complaints go to court. In February, the city of Boston filed a motion to dismiss allegations by two families that administrators at the now-closed Mission Hill K-8 School had failed to protect students from bullying. The city contended it is not liable “for the actions of their non-policymaking employees.”

Mangini said she expects Northampton officials to present a similar argument.

She said she hopes the lawsuit will not only secure damages for the child’s family, but will change how the schools confront instances of bullying so “we don’t end up in the same situation six months from now, with the same tragic set of facts.”

“It’s really hard to hold a school district or a city accountable for not intervening on bullying, because it has to be more than the fact that they just didn’t intervene,” Mangini said. “You’ve got to show that they either were the original cause of the action, or that they made a written assurance of safety — like a safety plan — and then she still got hurt because they didn’t follow it.”

In September 2019, the girl was assaulted by two students who kicked her multiple times in the head, causing a concussion, according to the lawsuit. The next day, school administrators instituted a safety plan that called for the girl to be “intentionally supervised by an adult at all times during the school day.”

But that was not enough to prevent continued verbal attacks and a second assault that November, the complaint alleges.

The complaint alleges that Andrea Leydon, the girl’s adjustment counselor, “intentionally lied” to the state Department of Children and Families during an investigation after the teenager’s first suicide attempt during her freshman year in May 2019.

Leydon told investigators that neither the girl nor her mother reported that she was being bullied and that it was the girl “who was the aggressor, and not the other students,” according to the complaint.

“It’s a complete lie,” Mangini said. “There’s e-mails, there’s text messages, it’s mentioned in the IEP [Individualized Educational Program] meetings that they know that this is a problem.”

When questioned by the department, Leydon allegedly reported “she was only doing what she has been told to do,” according to the complaint.

Leydon did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

The complaint also alleges that Celeste Malvezzi, assistant principal at Northampton High School, was responsible for investigating reports of bullying but did not take the required steps — including immediately establishing a safety plan — to protect the girl.

The mother alleged that Malvezzi later retaliated against the girl through a series of brief suspensions from school, beginning in September 2019. Mangini said the teenager had no previous disciplinary record.

“All of a sudden, she’s being suspended for a day here or there,” Mangini said. “Why are they now, all of a sudden, punishing her? Are they trying to save face? Are they trying to build her file?”

Malvezzi could not be reached for comment.

Gwen Agna, vice-chair of the Northampton School Committee, said in a statement that she cannot comment on the specifics of the lawsuit.

“That being said, the Northampton Public Schools is dedicated to prohibiting bullying and providing a positive school climate for all students and that all students should have a right to learn in an environment free of harassment, bullying and violence,” she wrote. “The District has in place policies designed to achieve this objective.”

Northampton Superintendent Jannell Pearson-Campbell was out of the office Tuesday and could not be reached for comment. A representative from the city’s mayor’s office said Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra does not comment on ongoing litigation.

The lawsuit is seeking a jury trial. The case was moved to federal court on Feb. 27 and a Springfield judge ordered the city to respond to the allegations by March 23. A hearing has not yet been scheduled.

“We have a much better understanding of what goes on in bullying, and how it occurs, and how pervasive it is than 10 or 20 years ago,” Mangini said. “But the problem is that the laws have not caught up.”

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01.