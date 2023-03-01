NTSB to investigate near collision at Logan International Airport

The National Transportation Safety Board has opened an investigation into the near collision of a LearJet with a passenger flight from Nashville at Logan International Airport earlier this week, the agency announced Wednesday evening.
The LearJet was taking off and JetBlue Flight 206 was preparing to land when the incident occurred a little before 7 p.m. Monday, according to flight officials.
“NTSB is investigating the Feb. 27 runway incursion at Boston’s Logan International Airport that occurred when a Learjet 60 began a takeoff roll as a JetBlue Embraer 190 was preparing to land on an intersecting runway. No damage or injuries were reported,” the agency said on Twitter.
An NTSB spokeswoman declined further comment Wednesday night.
The Federal Aviation Administration announced its investigation of the “close call” on Tuesday, saying that a preliminary review showed that the pilot of a Learjet 60 took off without clearance while JetBlue Flight 206 was preparing to land on an intersecting runway.
“An air traffic controller instructed the pilot of the Learjet to line up and wait on Runway 9 while the JetBlue Embraer 190 landed on Runway 4-Right, which intersects Runway 9,” the FAA said. “The Learjet pilot read back the instructions clearly but began a takeoff roll instead.”
The JetBlue pilot took evasive action and initiated what is known as “a climb-out” maneuver as the Learjet crossed the intersection, avoiding a collision, the FAA said.
The Learjet was operated by Hop-A-Jet, a Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based private charter company. The company has not responded to requests for comment.
