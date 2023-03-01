NTSB to investigate near collision at Logan International Airport

The National Transportation Safety Board has opened an investigation into the near collision of a LearJet with a passenger flight from Nashville at Logan International Airport earlier this week, the agency announced Wednesday evening.

The LearJet was taking off and JetBlue Flight 206 was preparing to land when the incident occurred a little before 7 p.m. Monday, according to flight officials.

“NTSB is investigating the Feb. 27 runway incursion at Boston’s Logan International Airport that occurred when a Learjet 60 began a takeoff roll as a JetBlue Embraer 190 was preparing to land on an intersecting runway. No damage or injuries were reported,” the agency said on Twitter.