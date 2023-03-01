R.I. Senate poised to confirm DOT director despite opposition from climate, bike advocates

Ruggerio, a North Providence Democrat who recently called for bringing the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority under RIDOT control, joined the committee in voting for Alviti, and the reappointment is expected to pass the full Senate when it comes up for a vote on March 7.

On Tuesday night, the Senate Finance Committee voted unanimously to recommend Alviti’s confirmation after nearly three hours of testimony, which included a scathing critique from a high school student and an angry interjection by Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio.

PROVIDENCE — Peter Alviti Jr.’s reappointment as Department of Transportation director is headed to the full Senate for confirmation, despite critics who claim he has failed to shift Rhode Island toward alternative forms of transportation and to prepare the state to meet its Act on Climate goals.

But Alviti is facing opposition from climate, bike, and mass transit advocates — and from a local student who is emerging as a Rhode Island version of Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

“Peter Alviti is a 1960s transportation director who is out of touch with what a 21st century Rhode Island wants and needs,” said Cedric Ye, who identified himself as a high school student from Providence. “In his term as director of RIDOT, Mr. Alviti has been in clear noncompliance with the Act on Climate, which is a legally binding state law and will result in serious consequences for the state if not met.”

Ye said the confirmation vote comes amid “a severe public safety crisis” involving a rise in pedestrian deaths. He noted, for example, that Zacory Richardson, 38, was killed by a hit-and-run driver on North Main Street on Feb. 14, and that state Superior Court Judge Richard Licht, 74, was severely injured when a car hit him while he was crossing Smith Street near the State House on Feb. 15.

Also, Ye noted that in 2019 Rhode Island enacted the Act on Climate, making the state’s goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions mandatory and enforceable. The law calls for reducing greenhouse gas emissions to 45 percent below 1990 levels by 2030, and to “net-zero emissions” by 2050. But he said Alviti has poured millions into widening highways while failing to invest enough in alternative modes of transportation to combat climate change.

“The Rhode Island of 2030 is the state that my generation will grow up to live, work, and govern,” Ye said. “We need a Rhode Island that is safe, sustainable, and equal. In seven years, perhaps we will look at the legislators sitting in this room today and we will remember you as advocates of the unsustainable broken status quo whose problems that now we must face.”

Or perhaps, he told the committee, “We will recognize you as pioneers in the fight of climate change and stepping up as representation of what Rhode Island actually needs. Who do you want to be?”

The committee also heard from Alviti, who previously served as Cranston’s public works director and as director of programs for the Laborers International Union of North America.

Alviti detailed progress at RIDOT since he took over eight years ago, saying that in 2015 Rhode Island had the worst bridges in the country, with about one out of every four bridges deemed structurally deficient. “They were basically on the verge of falling down by themselves,” he said.

Since then, the percentage of deficient bridges has dropped from 27 percent to 15 percent, Alviti said. The state is on track to bring that down to 10 percent in the next three years, and it has plans in place to eventually bring that number to zero, he said.

In 2015, the state’s railway system was aging, with “no clear vision of improving,” Alviti said. But since then, the department has breathed new life into the Wickford Junction station, and he noted that officials just unveiled the new Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center, a $63 million project providing a stop on the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s commuter rail and as a hub for RIPTA buses.

In 2015, the Ocean State had little ferry service on Narragansett Bay, Alviti said, but his department promptly launched a ferry service from Providence to Newport, boosting tourism and slashing the number of car trips needed to get to the City by the Sea.

Also in 2015, RIDOT “had no provisions for climate change policies or practices aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from transportation,” Alviti said. But now the department is a member of the Executive Climate Change Coordinating Council, working to meet the goals established by the Act on Climate, he said.

The state will invest $24 million in electrical vehicle charging stations over five years, he said, and the department has incorporated bike and pedestrian features into projects such as work on the Claiborne Pell Newport Bridge, the Henderson Bridge, and the Route 6/10 interchange.

“For the first time in decades, RIDOT is renewing our transportation system, creating new jobs, and contributing to Rhode Island’s economic growth in a very visible and beneficial way,” Alviti told the committee. “These are the improvements that I’ve worked very hard during the last eight years to create. It’s very enjoyable to me, and I’d like to continue that work.”

Senator Samuel D. Zurier, a Providence Democrat, said Rhode Island will need to slash highway vehicle emissions by one-third to reach its 2030 Act on Climate goals, so he asked Alviti if he believes that is an attainable goal.

“Whether or not I believe it is probably less important than whether the science and data tells us that is the fact, and we are investigating that now,” Alviti said. “Up until now, there have been no good ways to model or predict what kind of scenarios, if employed, would result in what kind of reductions.”

But he said Rhode Island is entering into that kind of analysis ahead of most other states because it has the Act on Climate goals in place.

Zurier asked if it’s going to be RIDOT policy to hit targets for reducing highway vehicle emissions by 2030.

“There are a lot of factors that depends on,” Alviti responded. “It doesn’t just depend on, for example, taking half of our budget and spending it out on alternative methods of transportation because the actual demand base is with the users. We certainly have to provide the appropriate scale of alternatives to allow for that movement from one mode to another, which has less greenhouse gas impacts.”

Toward the end of the hearing, Hayley Buckey of Providence told the commission that “RIDOT streets are hostile and discouraging to basic human activity and that damages our health.” To underscore her point, she began reading from the accident report taken after a hit-and-run driver slammed into her on a crosswalk on North Main Street in October. She stopped at times to collect herself.

As she spoke, Ruggerio raised a “point of order,” questioning whether testimony about the accident was relevant to Alviti’s confirmation, unless the department was found negligent. He punctuated his comments by picking up his phone and slamming it down on the table.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.