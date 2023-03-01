Seven utility poles fall in Stoneham, trapping person in vehicle, officials say

Seven utility poles fell down on a Stoneham street Wednesday morning, leaving hundreds of residents without power and trapping a person inside a car under downed wires, officials said.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m., officials began receiving more than two dozen 911 calls reporting that several poles had fallen on Montvale Avenue and that a driver had been trapped, officials said.

“The vehicle was not struck by a utility pole, but the occupant of the vehicle could not be freed from the vehicle until power was cut to downed wires,” officials said.