Seven utility poles fall in Stoneham, trapping person in vehicle, officials say

Seven utility poles fell down on a Stoneham street Wednesday morning, leaving hundreds of residents without power and trapping a person inside a car under downed wires, officials said.
Shortly after 9:30 a.m., officials began receiving more than two dozen 911 calls reporting that several poles had fallen on Montvale Avenue and that a driver had been trapped, officials said.
“The vehicle was not struck by a utility pole, but the occupant of the vehicle could not be freed from the vehicle until power was cut to downed wires,” officials said.
There were no injuries reported, officials said. The utility Eversource said 435 customers were without power and the traffic lights at the intersection of Montvale Avenue and Interstate 93 are not working.
Advertisement
A hazmat team was called to the scene because of two leaking transformers on the utility poles, officials said.
“We are still investigating exactly what caused all seven utility poles to come down at the same time, but we are sure that Montvale Avenue will be closed in this area for an extended period of time,” Stoneham Police Chief James McIntyre said. “We’re asking the public to avoid the area to ease traffic congestion as we respond to this incident.”
Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.