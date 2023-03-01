This Maine beach named one of the 10 best in the US, according to new rankings

Time to nail down your summer plans. A beach in Maine has been voted one of the top 10 in the country, according to new rankings from Needham-based Tripadvisor.

Ogunquit Beach in Southern Maine ranked the ninth best beach in the country, according to the 2023 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best list, touted for both its miles-long length and beautiful views. (And it’s less than 80 miles from Boston.)

It’s the only beach in New England to make the top 10 — or for that matter, the top 25.