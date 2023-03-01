fb-pixel Skip to main content

This Maine beach named one of the 10 best in the US, according to new rankings

By Hayley Kaufman Globe Staff,Updated March 1, 2023, 17 minutes ago
Ogunquit Beach in Maine was named one of the top 10 beaches in the US by users of Tripadvisor.handout

Time to nail down your summer plans. A beach in Maine has been voted one of the top 10 in the country, according to new rankings from Needham-based Tripadvisor.

Ogunquit Beach in Southern Maine ranked the ninth best beach in the country, according to the 2023 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best list, touted for both its miles-long length and beautiful views. (And it’s less than 80 miles from Boston.)

It’s the only beach in New England to make the top 10 — or for that matter, the top 25.

Many of the country’s top beaches, which are based on “quality and quantity” of Tripadvisor user reviews and ratings over the previous year, can be found in Hawaii and Florida. Topping the list at number 1 was Ka’anapali Beach in Lahaina, Hawaii, followed by Hanalei Beach in Hawaii at number 4, and Ho’okipa Beach Park in Paia, Hawaii at number 5.

Siesta Beach in Siesta Key, Florida ranked at number 2 on the list, while Henderson Beach State Park in Destin, Fla., came in at number 6.

Advertisement

California beaches also notched two slots in the top 10, with Coronado Beach near San Diego coming in at number 8, and the palm-tree studded La Jolla Cove to the north of San Diego coming in at number 10.

Top 25 Beaches in the U.S., per Travelers’ Choice 2023 Best of the Best list

1. Ka’anapali Beach, Lahaina, Hawaii

2. Siesta Beach, Siesta Key, Florida

3. Driftwood Beach, Jekyll Island, Georgia

4. Hanalei Beach, Hanalei, Hawaii

5. Ho’okipa Beach Park, Paia, Hawaii

6. Henderson Beach State Park, Destin, Florida

7. Cannon Beach, Cannon Beach, Oregon

8. Coronado Beach, Coronado, California

9. Ogunquit Beach, Ogunquit, Maine

10. La Jolla Cove, La Jolla, California

11. Cape May Beach, Cape May, New Jersey

Advertisement

12. Coligny Beach, Hilton Head, South Carolina

13. St. Augustine Beach, Saint Augustine Beach, Florida

14. St. Pete Beach, St. Pete Beach, Florida

15. Lanikai Beach, Kailua, Hawaii

16. Poipu Beach Park, Poipu, Hawaii

17. Napili Beach, Lahaina, Hawaii

18. Panama City Beach, Panama City Beach, Florida

19. Ocean City Beach, Ocean City, Maryland

20. Pensacola Beach, Pensacola Beach, Florida

21. Kailua Beach Park, Kailua, Hawaii

22. Sombrero Beach, Marathon, Florida

23. Clearwater Beach, Clearwater, Florida

24. Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area, Puako, Hawaii

25. Santa Monica State Beach, Santa Monica, California

Hayley Kaufman can be reached at hayley.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeHayleyK.

Boston Globe video