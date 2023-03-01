This Maine beach named one of the 10 best in the US, according to new rankings

Time to nail down your summer plans. A beach in Maine has been voted one of the top 10 in the country, according to new rankings from Needham-based Tripadvisor.
Ogunquit Beach in Southern Maine ranked the ninth best beach in the country, according to the 2023 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best list, touted for both its miles-long length and beautiful views. (And it’s less than 80 miles from Boston.)
It’s the only beach in New England to make the top 10 — or for that matter, the top 25.
Many of the country’s top beaches, which are based on “quality and quantity” of Tripadvisor user reviews and ratings over the previous year, can be found in Hawaii and Florida. Topping the list at number 1 was Ka’anapali Beach in Lahaina, Hawaii, followed by Hanalei Beach in Hawaii at number 4, and Ho’okipa Beach Park in Paia, Hawaii at number 5.
Siesta Beach in Siesta Key, Florida ranked at number 2 on the list, while Henderson Beach State Park in Destin, Fla., came in at number 6.
California beaches also notched two slots in the top 10, with Coronado Beach near San Diego coming in at number 8, and the palm-tree studded La Jolla Cove to the north of San Diego coming in at number 10.
Top 25 Beaches in the U.S., per Travelers’ Choice 2023 Best of the Best list
1. Ka’anapali Beach, Lahaina, Hawaii
2. Siesta Beach, Siesta Key, Florida
3. Driftwood Beach, Jekyll Island, Georgia
4. Hanalei Beach, Hanalei, Hawaii
5. Ho’okipa Beach Park, Paia, Hawaii
6. Henderson Beach State Park, Destin, Florida
7. Cannon Beach, Cannon Beach, Oregon
8. Coronado Beach, Coronado, California
9. Ogunquit Beach, Ogunquit, Maine
10. La Jolla Cove, La Jolla, California
11. Cape May Beach, Cape May, New Jersey
12. Coligny Beach, Hilton Head, South Carolina
13. St. Augustine Beach, Saint Augustine Beach, Florida
14. St. Pete Beach, St. Pete Beach, Florida
15. Lanikai Beach, Kailua, Hawaii
16. Poipu Beach Park, Poipu, Hawaii
17. Napili Beach, Lahaina, Hawaii
18. Panama City Beach, Panama City Beach, Florida
19. Ocean City Beach, Ocean City, Maryland
20. Pensacola Beach, Pensacola Beach, Florida
21. Kailua Beach Park, Kailua, Hawaii
22. Sombrero Beach, Marathon, Florida
23. Clearwater Beach, Clearwater, Florida
24. Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area, Puako, Hawaii
25. Santa Monica State Beach, Santa Monica, California
