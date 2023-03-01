Video: Skier and snowboarder survive avalanche in White Mountains of New Hampshire

“The avalanche was a large, hard slab and had the destructive potential to bury and kill a person,” Mount Washington Avalanche Center officials said in a statement .

The Mount Washington Avalanche Center said the avalanche occurred at about 12 p.m. on “The Lip” area of Tuckerman Ravine, and the snowboarder was partially buried up to their waist, but did not sustain any injuries.

A skier and a snowboarder survived an avalanche in New Hampshire’s White Mountains on Saturday, officials said.

Officials said the skier and the snowboarder had stopped at Pinkham Notch Visitor Center to read the current avalanche forecast before they ventured out. They both had “previous backcountry experience in multiple snow climates and mountain ranges” and they were carrying avalanche rescue equipment including a beacon, shovel, and probe, the statement said.

Eyewitness video showed the avalanche carrying the snowboarder away.

After passing the top of Lion Head Trail, the pair chose The Lip as “the path of least resistance” to descend into Tuckerman Ravine, officials said in the statement.

The snowboarder went down the steepest part of the route first, and then pulled off to the skier’s left side of the slope and waited. When the skier began descending the steepest and most constricted part of The Lip, “they triggered a thin wind slab, which caused some debris to start to fall down the slope,” official said.

A hard slab then fractured underneath the skier and “propagated diagonally out in both directions,” which resulted in the snowboarder getting caught in the avalanche and carried away.

“The skier was able to stop above the crown line, while the snowboarder was entrained by the hard debris, which slid down into and through Chicken Rock Gully into the Tuckerman Ravine floor,” officials said in the statement. “The snowboarder came to rest at the edge of Lunch Rocks and was partially buried to their waist. The party was able to self-extricate and did not sustain any injuries.”

Mount Washington Avalanche Center forecasters interviewed the skier and the snowboarder afterward, but due to a slight language barrier, there was some uncertainty around their decision-making process.

It wasn’t clear they fully understood the avalanche forecast, and they were not familiar with the terrain in Tuckerman Ravine, officials said.

“They chose to enter this terrain with a false assumption of stability, which ultimately proved to be inaccurate,” officials said in the statement. “This incident, and especially the quality video that goes along with it, is a great example of the characteristics and danger of a hard slab avalanche. We are happy that the party was not injured and has learned from this experience. We hope that this near miss is also a great learning opportunity for other backcountry enthusiasts who travel in this terrain.”





