Where going out is a deal

Food prices are still sky high at the grocery store, which may be preventing you and your wallet from heading out on the town.

There’s a ton of spots to grab a cheap bite for under $15 around all the college campuses in Rhode Island. But if you’re looking for a unique experience this month, check out these two deals:

🍔 Competitions that support foodies and businesses: Rhode Island Food Fights has long offered customers friendly culinary competitions that allow them to discover new places for staple favorites like local pizza shops and ice cream stands at a serious discount.

How it works: You buy a monthly passport for one of Rhode Island Food Fights’s virtual competitions. You’ll get a coupon book of at least 20 different competing restaurants. Then you travel across the state, taste testing a dozen (or more) local businesses depending on the ticket’s topic that month. Then you vote for your favorite in the “People’s Choice” competition.

What you’re eating: The competition is exploring sandwich shops during the month of March. The “ The competition is exploring sandwich shops during the month of March. The “ passport ” is $30, which includes one signature sandwich from each of the more than 20 sandwich shops who are participating. (Yes, that’s 20 sandwiches for $30.) Also during the month of March is the Big LeBREWski competition, which is put on with the Rhode Island Brewers Guild. “Passports” are $40 for pours at more than 20 local breweries.

Too busy in March? The hunt for the best burger starts in May.

What will this cost me? Passports range from $25 to $40 per ticket. But they are worth at least $200. Tips are not included.

👩‍🍳 A free private chef with your stay: Pay for an overnight stay at Newport’s Club Wyndham Long Wharf Resort and get an in-suite dinner prepared by a private chef. It’s part of a new collaboration the hotel chain has with Take a Chef, and Wyndham is footing the dinner bill (by giving away up to $25,000 in complimentary meals).

How it works: . After booking a night stay, which can start around $150 per night, guests will receive instructions to book a chef. Here’s the deal . After booking a night stay, which can start around $150 per night,guests will receive instructions to book a chef.

Who’s cooking? There are some notables on the Take a Chef platform such as There are some notables on the Take a Chef platform such as Christopher Walker , who became a Food Network Chopped Grand Champion in 2020.

What you’re eating: To be determined. Guests and chefs will iron out those details together after agreeing on a menu.

What will this cost me? Not including the room rate, the Take a Chef program typically ranges from $110 to $250 per person but Wyndham is footing the bill for now.

