Wrong way driver on Mass. Pike in Boston strikes several vehicles

A car entered the roadway, traveling west in the eastbound lane, Massachusetts State Police said shortly before 9 p.m.

A wrong-way driver on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston struck several vehicles Wednesday evening, officials said.

The car first struck another vehicle head on prior to the Prudential Tunnel. The car continued traveling and struck several other vehicles before stopping, according to State Police.

Injuries were reported, but none were life-threatening, according to State Police.

The crashes reduced the Mass. Pike eastbound to one lane for a period. As of 9 p.m. all lanes were opened, MassDOT said on Twitter.

Advertisement

Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.