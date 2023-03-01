Bernie’s on a very capitalist tour against capitalism and his fans couldn’t be happier

To get tickets to the event, Smith and his fellow attendees had to go through Ticketmaster, a very capitalist company, long-hated by concert goers of all political persuasions for tacking on extra fees to an already pricey cost of admission.

But the evening’s headliner isn’t a band. It’s Senator Bernie Sanders and he’s there to promote his new book, “IT’S OK TO BE ANGRY ABOUT CAPITALISM,” on Wednesday evening.

WASHINGTON — Jesse Smith is at a concert venue in Washington, DC that’s slowly filling with people. He’s a big fan of tonight’s act, and even has a tattoo of the talent on the left side of his chest, which he pulls down his shirt’s collar to show off.

Smith, 44, a DC-area resident, said while he had no love for Ticketmaster, the company’s role in the event wasn’t going to stand between him and getting a ticket to see his favorite politician.

“[For] something as ubiquitous as capitalism, you have to participate. You don’t have a choice,” Smith said. He wouldn’t hold it against Sanders if he made a buck off this book. “That’s just stupid.” (As for Smith’s tattoo, he got it after Sanders lost his first presidential run, to remind himself that even the “little guy” can “shake things up.”)

Sanders, a self-proclaimed democratic socialist, ran for president in 2016 and 2020 for the top spot on the Democratic ticket. Although he was ultimately unsuccessful, he solidified himself as a thought leader in progressive politics and used his influence to reshape the Democratic party by moving the establishment left on a number of issues.

To his fans, he’s long been the one who best captures the anger they feel at the broken systems that make up the America that’s left many of them behind. For many of them, he’s been a consistent elected official, who stands apart from the wishy-washy politicians who they feel have sold them out over the years.

Sanders’ new book is a distillation of his ideas, from billionaires shouldn’t exist to his claim that “corporate media is undermining democracy.” On stage at The Anthem, Sanders was vintage Sanders, railing against the systems and not hesitating to name names — Starbucks came up at least twice. And, like at any concert, people had drinks; one couple canoodled, and the crowd cheered for the hits. A long line formed to get the books, which were on sale.

“It just sucks that Ticketmaster takes so much in fees,” said Crystal Rawls, a DC resident and college adviser, who’d been following the Ticketmaster news. “I mean it is ironic [to purchase Sanders tickets through Ticketmaster], but I do understand because Ticketmaster is all that there is right now, you kind of have to make a deal with the devil to get your message out there. And so it didn’t put me off, because I get it.”

Ticketmaster has been under renewed scrutiny ever since it bungled ticket sales to Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, a process that left fans enraged, and sparked lawsuits, a pun-filled Senate hearing, and even reportedly a federal investigation. Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, including Sanders progressive ally Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, criticized Ticketmaster as a monopoly. The Senate Judiciary Committee made clear that it was “watching” to see how it would handle sales to Beyonce’s tour.

According to The Anthem’s website, tickets were priced at up to $95, with books included starting at the $55 price point.

When The Globe went through the process to get a single ticket to see what the cost would come to, a standard ticket included $13.40 in service fees. A ticket for a $95 seat in the section directly in front of the stage would have come to a total of $111.45 (or $16.45 in service fees). Around the corner of The Anthem, his book was selling for $29.68 including tax at a Politics and Prose location, the local bookstore hosting the Sanders event.

A spokesperson for the Senator referred questions about the tickets to the book publisher. In a statement to the Globe, Crown Publishing said that “[t]he Senator is participating in a number of public events — both free and ticketed — in support of ITS OK TO BE ANGRY ABOUT CAPITALISM. The Senator receives no compensation for his appearance and all decisions regarding ticket price and ticketing platform reside with each hosting organization.”

Ticketmaster did not answer a question from the Globe about whether it had facilitated events for a sitting US Senator like this before, and referred the Globe to “the author and/or event organizer for details on inventory and pricing.”

Sanders was asked directly about the optics late last month, telling CBS in an interview when asked whether he was comfortable doing business with Ticketmaster, “no, not particularly.” In the same interview, he said it was the publisher’s choosing to go with Ticketmaster. In another round of questioning by Raw Story, Sanders said that rather than being his event, it was put on by his publisher.

Nate Bowman, 20 — a student in DC, who wore a hoodie of a frowning Sanders wearing mittens, the meme from Biden’s inauguration, said Ticketmaster’s role in Sanders’ show gave him pause, but not enough to deter him from the show. “It just was evident about just how powerful they are when even someone like Bernie cannot do this tour without having to go through Ticketmaster.” But he said he didn’t hold it against him — “There was no way he would have been able to put on this tour without using Ticketmaster.”

Some speculated Sanders would use part of his speech to call out the ticketing giant.

“I wonder if Bernie might even talk about that tonight,” said Alex Pilkington, 28, of Arlington, who said he decided to see Sanders after news of Jimmy Carter going into hospice broke. Pilkington hadn’t seen Sanders speak in person and wanted to make sure to have the opportunity to hear him out while the 81-year-old Vermont independent is still around. As Pilkington spoke, a Swift song played in the background. “When all the power structures are one way, you kind of have to go with it, otherwise you’re not going to make any progress. He has to work within the system he’s given. I don’t hold things outside his control against him.”

Margaret Reider and Angel Conley, two teachers who traveled to DC from West Virginia to see Sanders speak, said they talked about what a “paradox” it was that they had to go through Ticketmaster for the tickets. They wondered whether portions of the profits would be donated to a cause.

But they wouldn’t hear it addressed from the stage; Ticketmaster didn’t come up at all.

Lissandra Villa Huerta can be reached at lissandra.villa@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @LissandraVilla.