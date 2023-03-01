Democrats demand Fox News stop spreading misinformation

In a letter to the network’s executives Wednesday, Senate majority leader Charles E. Schumer , Democrat of New York, and House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries, Democrat of New York, cited testimony from Murdoch that was made public this week as part of Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against the network.

WASHINGTON — Democratic leaders are sending a letter to Fox News executives demanding the network stop spreading misinformation about the 2020 election and for its hosts to admit on air they were wrong to do so. The letter comes amid reports that Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch admitted in a deposition that some Fox hosts “were endorsing” election falsehoods and that he wished the network had pushed back harder on such conspiracy theories.

Advertisement

“As noted in your deposition released yesterday, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, and other Fox News personalities knowingly, repeatedly, and dangerously endorsed and promoted the ‘big lie’ that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election,” Schumer and Jeffries wrote. “Though you have acknowledged your regret in allowing this grave propaganda to take place, your network hosts continue to promote, spew, and perpetuate election conspiracy theories to this day.”

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Schumer and Jeffries noted that Fox News leadership was aware of the dangers of broadcasting such claims — including Murdoch, who according to the deposition said former president Donald Trump’s election lies were “damaging” and “really crazy stuff.”

“Despite that shocking admission, Fox News hosts have continued to peddle election denialism to the American people,” the Democratic leaders wrote. “This sets a dangerous precedent that ignores basic journalistic fact-checking principles and public accountability.”

The two also slammed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s decision to give Fox News host Tucker Carlson exclusive access to more than 40,000 hours of surveillance footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by a pro-Trump mob seeking to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s Electoral College win. Carlson, who has downplayed the severity of the insurrection and claimed it was a “false flag” operation, suggested without evidence on his program Monday night that some of the footage “already in some ways . . . does contradict” what has been reported about the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Advertisement

The Washington Post was among about a dozen media outlets who demanded the same access to the surveillance footage, arguing through an attorney last month that “there is concern that an ideologically-based narrative of an already polarizing event will take hold in the public consciousness.” McCarthy has defended his decision to give Carlson exclusive access to the footage, calling the press “jealous.”

Washington Post

Representative James Comer, Republican of Kentucky, criticized a Trump-appointed US attorney for not prosecuting President Biden’s late son when he was still alive, a notion the White House slammed as “despicable.”

Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, suggested Monday on a right-wing podcast that US Attorney David Weiss had sat on his hands when it came to campaign finance investigations of the Bidens. Weiss was appointed by then-President Donald Trump to serve as the US attorney for the District of Delaware in 2018, and had previously prosecuted Christopher Tigani, a Biden donor who was sentenced in 2012 for illegally funneling contributions to campaigns.

Weiss is now supervising a federal investigation of the president’s younger son, Hunter Biden. In October, The Washington Post reported that federal agents believed they had gathered sufficient evidence to charge him with tax crimes and a false statement related to a gun purchase, but it would be up to Weiss to decide whether to file such charges.

Advertisement

On Monday’s episode of the podcast “The Great America Show with Lou Dobbs,” Comer suggested without evidence that Joe Biden and his elder son, Beau Biden — the former Delaware attorney general who died in 2015 of brain cancer — should have been indicted along with Tigani.

“This US attorney had had dealing, had an opportunity to go after the Bidens years ago. In fact, it was Beau Biden, the president’s other son, that was involved in some campaign donations from a person that got indicted as well,” Comer told Dobbs. “But, you know, nothing ever happened. So I don’t know much about this US attorney [Weiss] other than he’s had an opportunity to investigate the Bidens before and he chose not to. We all know that he’s just been silent for a long time.”

Beau Biden, then Delaware’s attorney general, recused himself from the investigations into his father’s campaign donations. A subsequent report by a special prosecutor found no credible evidence that the Bidens had been aware of Tigani’s fraudulent campaign reimbursements.

When asked Wednesday about Comer’s comments, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield called it “appalling.”

“It’s despicable. And frankly it says quite a lot — none of it good — about Jim Comer,” Bedingfield said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “The president is going to continue to focus on moving forward his agenda. … I think for the American people to hear something like that from Congressman Comer, they’ll assess what that says about him. I would say what that says about him is pretty despicable.”

Advertisement

Biden has frequently invoked his late son and his grief over his early death, often saying that Beau should have been the one running for president in 2020. On Wednesday, Bedingfield said the president had learned to “tune out” certain things during his time in public office.

“Obviously for anybody, for any parent watching right now, to hear somebody speak about your deceased child that way, an attempt to smear your deceased child, any parent would agree that’s a horrific thing to do. And of course that sort of thing weighs on the president and his family,” she said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Comer’s comments were “incredibly ugly and inappropriate.”

“Instead of House Republicans focusing on attacking the president and his family, why don’t they actually focus on what the American people put them in office to do, which is to … actually put forth pieces of legislation or put forth policies that’s going to make a difference in their lives?” Jean-Pierre said to reporters.

Comer, who assumed the Oversight Committee gavel when Republicans took over the House this year, has said he would aggressively investigate the president and his family — though he has usually focused on Hunter Biden, the younger son.

Advertisement

Last month, the House Oversight Committee sent its first request for documents related to the Bidens’ foreign business dealings, which was immediately rebuffed by Hunter Biden’s attorney. The request for documents appeared focused on business deals that Hunter Biden and his uncle pursued with a Chinese energy conglomerate.

The Post examined that business arrangement in a story last year, finding that over the course of 14 months, the Chinese company and its executives paid $4.8 million to entities controlled by Hunter Biden and his uncle.

The Post did not find evidence that Joe Biden personally benefited from or knew details about the transactions with CEFC, which took place after he had left the office of vice president under President Barack Obama and before he announced his intentions to run for the White House in 2020.

Washington Post