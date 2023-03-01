It might not be obvious, but Ron DeSantis just soft launched his 2024 presidential campaign

The day before that event, she formally issued press releases about her plan to run for the Republican nomination in 2024 and released a launch video. Then there was the event itself, in Charleston, where she declared on live television that she was, indeed, a candidate for president. Then there were national media interviews, and the next day she was off to the key primary state of New Hampshire for a two-day swing of campaign events.

The former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador said she was going to hold an announcement-type event in her home state.

A few weeks ago when Nikki Haley announced she was running for president , it was very evident.

This week Ron DeSantis took a different approach. The popular Florida governor, widely seen as a leading candidate, basically entered the Republican presidential race over the past few days -- only he did it in such a subtle way that you may not have noticed.

No, he isn’t filing paperwork or saying the magic words just yet, but DeSantis’s actions are speaking volumes. On Tuesday, he came out with a new book that has sparked a media tour among conservative outlets. He received an interesting non-endorsement for his non-presidential campaign from former Florida Governor Jeb Bush during a Fox News special. A source told The New York Times that DeSantis plans to hold events separate from the book tour in Iowa, Nevada, New Hampshire, and possibly South Carolina, states that just so happen to start the 2024 primary race.

To top it off, a political action committee began airing an ad in New Hampshire on Tuesday that both highlighted him and took swings at former president Donald Trump and Haley — the two candidates who’ve already declared.

DeSantis may not have become an official presidential candidate, but he walks like one, talks like one, and acts like one.

And with his recent actions, DeSantis might be kicking off the 2024 presidential campaign for real, even if he is doing it in a slow burn.

The 2024 campaign sure needs a jump start. Since the 1988 presidential campaign, cycles have begun earlier and earlier. In 2020, Trump filed paperwork for reelection shortly after he was sworn in. By this time four years ago, there were already more than a dozen Democrats declared or gearing up for a run.

This time around‚ it’s been a dull affair. It appeared as though Trump kicked off the presidential race when he officially entered in mid-November. But he didn’t hold a campaign event for another two months. Haley did aggressively enter the contest, but she begins with little support and an uphill climb to capture the nomination.

DeSantis, on the other hand, is Trump’s main rival and the focus of a lot of fire from the former president. A recent University of New Hampshire poll found DeSantis held a 42 percent to 30 percent lead over Trump among Republicans in that state — a notable gap for the former president, who won the Granite State convincingly in 2016 en route to the party’s nomination.

The DeSantis watch is on. It’s to the point where it’s news not only when DeSantis decides to go to places, but also when he doesn’t — like his decision to not attend the annual CPAC conference later this week. DeSantis’s choice to skip the hardline conservative gathering was seen by some as an attempt to move past the Trump-laden crowd, which is also mired in scandal.

Consider this period the Ron DeSantis soft launch. Now, we wait to see what type of reaction he gets. So far, he hasn’t made any horrible political errors — but then again, he has thus far avoided the tough questions, unscripted moments, and blazing lights of a high-profile presidential campaign.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com.