Senate confirms Margaret Guzman as first Hispanic judge appointed to the US District Court for Mass.

Judge Margaret R. Guzman was confirmed to the US District Court for Massachusetts Wednesday, marking the first time a Hispanic justice has served on the court.

Guzman’s legal career began in 1992 as a public defender for the Committee on the Public Counsel Services. She left in 2005 and became a solo practitioner until former Gov. Deval Patrick tapped her to serve as an Associate Justice of the Massachusetts District Court in 2009. She became First Justice of the Ayer District Court in 2017. Biden nominated Guzman for the US District Court role last July.

Guzman graduated from Boston University Law School in 1992 after earning a bachelor’s with honors from Clark University in 1989.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren praised the newly appointed judge’s breadth of legal experience and deep roots in Massachusetts.

“I was honored to support Judge Guzman’s nomination, and I have no doubt that Judge Guzman’s respect for the Constitution and commitment to equal justice under the law will benefit our Commonwealth and our country for generations to come,” Warren said in a statement Wednesday.

The bipartisan Advisory Committee on Massachusetts Judicial Nominations, which was chaired by former US District Court Judge Nancy Gertner, recommended Guzman as a nominee to Warren and Sen. Ed Markey.

During a speech ahead of Guzman’s confirmation vote, Markey noted the judge’s personal experience with family care and health issues, saying this firsthand understanding allows her to better connect with those she encounters in the Massachusetts legal system.

“Her lived experience has led her to always show compassion and understanding to her own clients as a practicing attorney, and to the litigants who appear before her as a judge,” Markey said Wednesday on the Senate floor.

“Judge Guzman leaves me with no doubt that she will serve the people of Massachusetts with distinction as a federal district court judge.”

