John Kerry has a planet to save

John Kerry sets an admirable and important example for all of us ( “For Kerry, a world of work remains ahead: Voicing both optimism and urgency, envoy vows to stay in climate post until after summit,” Page A1, Feb. 27). No one would fault him, at 79, for slowing down at the end of a career dedicated to serving the greater good and spending more time with his family, including grandchildren who (like mine) will be living into the end of this century of climate change. Yet Kerry says, with significant understatement, “There’s sufficient unfinished business that I felt it would be inappropriate to walk away from that at this point in time.”

Most of us don’t have the position and influence of someone like Kerry, but we can surely be inspired by his example and by the urgency of the escalating climate crisis to do what we can each do personally and in our communities. As Kerry also said in his interview with the Globe, “there are real possibilities here of surprising ourselves.” He was speaking of the national and global stages, but we each have a part to play, whatever our age, wherever we are.

Ken Read-Brown

Hingham

The writer is 71.





Grateful for Kerry’s commitment to see this work through

I have always liked and admired John Kerry, and after reading Jess Bidgood’s article “For Kerry, a world of work remains ahead,” I like and admire him even more. As the nation’s top international climate envoy, he has taken on a grueling job. He has traveled to 30 countries to plead with governments to help stop climate change, and he will be in Dubai in November for the COP28 summit. We owe him a tremendous debt of gratitude for what he has done in this effort and for what he is continuing to do.

Barbara Murphy

Milton





The urgency of the threat we face is great

Anyone paying attention can see that humans have haphazardly trashed the atmosphere enough to drive changes in our weather patterns. The earth’s temperature is rising, and it doesn’t take AI to reason that when the atmosphere and oceans are warmer, our weather will be affected. Storms, floods, and fires are more intense. Ice is melting, sea levels are rising, pathogens are proliferating, biodiversity is crashing, and it’s all happening sooner than expected. Those who are paying attention are rightfully horrified.

Scientists have known that human activity has been causing the earth to warm at least since James Hansen’s testimony to Congress in 1988. Now, as sure as the sun rises every day, they know failure to act will mean global catastrophe. Reason would suggest that nations would act multilaterally, proportionate to the threat before us. But alas, we are busy preparing for war, asleep at the wheel, unable to conceive of our future uninhabitable earth.

Kerry Castonguay

Leominster